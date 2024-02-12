Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight Against the Pacers? Feb 12th Injury Update on the Hornets Guard Ahead of Pacers Matchup

In their last game, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 115-106 to break a ten-game losing streak. In the crucial victory, Wing Mikal Bridges turned up with a dominant 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists performance. Meanwhile, rookie Brandon Miller had a prolific 18-point outing as well. The Hornets were able to grab the win despite missing their premier Point Guard LaMelo Ball.

Ball last played in the Hornets’ January 26 fixture against the Rockets, where his long-range shooting woes continued. The crafty guard has been dealing with a right ankle tendinopathy and has missed nine games straight. So, what is his status for the Hornets’ tilt against the Indiana Pacers tonight?

As per the Hornets’ latest injury report, LaMelo Ball has been ruled ‘OUT’ for tonight’s game at Spectrum Center. So the 22-year-old is set to miss his tenth consecutive game because of his right ankle tendinopathy.

Additionally, three other players are on the list. Kyle Lowry is ‘Out’ because he and the Hornets have agreed to a buyout. Meanwhile, Mark Williams is ‘OUT’ for his low back issues whereas Cody Martin is ‘Probable’ for the game against the Pacers.

The Hornets have been missing Ball’s services for most of the season. He will miss his 31st game of the season tonight and out of the 22 games he has played, the Hornets have 15 losses and just 7 wins. Without him, they have an atrocious 26 losses against just 4 wins. The guard has been dealing with the right ankle injury since November 26 following the Hornets’ game against the Orlando Magic.

Although he avoided a serious injury, Melo hasn’t been able to show up regardless. Before the fixture against the Grizzlies, the Hornets changed his injury from ankle soreness to ankle tendinopathy. Has his absence something to do with the management sitting him out?

Is LaMelo Ball done for the season?

With 11 wins and 41 losses, the Hornets are practically out of even the Play-in spot. They don’t have the roster to sustain a winning rhythm and are again staring at a terrible season. This is why there remains little sense in bringing back Ball. After the Hornets’ 92:113 loss against the Knicks on January 29, Head Coach Steve Clifford hinted at the possibility of resting Ball for the remainder of the season. Even though tanking is frowned upon in the NBA, that seems to be a very good option for Charlotte as things stand now. They need new reinforcements from the NBA Draft before bracing for the upcoming seasons.

Clifford stated, “Obviously his health is the No. 1 issue, especially right now.” He also admitted, “It’s not like we are playing meaningful games”. If he is shut down for the season, it will be the second time in a row that he will miss more than half of the season. After missing 46 games last season, he can potentially miss 60 this time around. Once again, NBA fans are wondering if this is the path Ball wants to tread.