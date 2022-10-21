Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Hornets’ 6′7″ Guard’s Latest Availability Update

Oct 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) goes down after turning his ankle while driving the lane against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte Hornets anchor LaMelo Ball has been sidelined since his abysmal showing against the Washington Wizards in their preseason fixture.

LaMelo Ball suffered an injury driving to the paint in the preseason game against the Wizards. He appeared to have sprained his ankle in an attempt to fend off his defender.

The Charlotte Hornets exemplar went down with a gruesome injury that has rendered it impossible for him to suit up for his franchise. The roster had the potential to align one of the best young cores in the league.

With Miles Bridges on the verge of being blacklisted from the league, due to his legal troubles, as well as James Bouknights’ DUI issues, Ball’s injury could not have occurred at a worse time for the Charlotte-based franchise.

The Hornets’ NBA campaign has kickstarted, with the team capturing their first victory of the season despite the absence of their marquee star, LaMelo Ball! He has been ruled out for Friday’s game as well.

LaMelo Ball and his preseason production!

LaMelo Ball’s arrival in Charlotte provided an extravaganza for the Hornets faithful. It’s no secret that the youngest ball brother is a prodigy, and more significantly, box office entertainment.

In a losing effort, LaMelo Ball was last seen in action against the Washington Wizards on October 10. He was particularly inefficient from the field burying just two of his ten attempts. His displays during the Hornets’ pre-season might be a cause for concern, having had appalling scoring nights in four games.

His conversion rate from beyond the arc has been questionable as of late, with the 6’7 phenom shooting 2/8 and 3/9 against the Boston Celtics in two pre-season fixtures from three-point land. And yet, his playmaking prowess is still phenomenal, make no mistake

LaMelo Ball’s third NBA campaign!

The point guard is yet to find his rhythm and fluidity having sustained multiple injuries leading up to the campaign. The fact remains though, once the American finds his feet, and given the scenario in Charlotte, LaMelo Ball will soon be given the keys to the kingdom.

The Charlotte Hornets were on an everlasting losing streak, prior to his acquisition in the 2020 draft class. The 21-year-old has transfigured the franchise’s fortunes for the better.

With Ball at the helm, the Charlotte Hornets will be contending for an NBA championship in the near future, best believe that!