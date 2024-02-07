Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Feb 7th Injury Report Out for Hornets Star

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 02: Charlotte Hornets Guard LaMelo Ball (1) walks back to the locker room after receiving a second technical foul during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls on February 2, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire) NBA: FEB 02 Hornets at Bulls Icon23020256

On Monday, the Charlotte Hornets put on a brave display against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers but succumbed to a 124-118 loss. Forward Miles Bridges and guard Brandon Miller put on stellar displays, scoring 41 and 33 points, respectively. However, their combined 71 points weren’t enough to end Charlotte’s seven-game losing streak. The Hornets would’ve liked to have their star guard LaMelo Ball for their home game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. However, his participation has been ruled out as he is yet to recover from his ankle sprain.

Ball’s absence has hurt the Hornets immensely. He has missed Charlotte’s last six games with an ankle sprain that he suffered against the Houston Rockets in January.

It’s unclear when Ball will be medically cleared to return to the court. The Hornets are having a horrendous campaign and the absence of their star guard is making this worse for the franchise.

Charlotte Hornets record without LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball has played only 22 games this season, but he’s been sensational when he has been on the court. In his limited appearances, he averaged 23.9 points, eight assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. The Hornets are 7-15 in the games Ball has featured this season.

While that record is nothing to write home about, Charlotte’s form without their star guard paints a picture of how critical he is to the team. Of the 25 games Ball has missed, the Hornets have won only three. If they continued on the same trajectory, they would be 11-71 over an 82-game season.

Ball’s injury issues have been a problem for the Hornets. The former Rookie of the Year and All-Star holds the keys to his team’s fortunes. In his absence, the offense is often toothless. He played only 36 games last season and is currently on pace to play 37. Since he was drafted in 2020, Ball has played 184 games and missed 101. This is the second straight season where an ankle injury has forced him to miss an extended period. Last year, he suffered a right ankle fracture in February that ended his season.

This year, he’s struggling with a sprain in the same ankle. The Hornets will exercise caution and give him as much time as he needs to recover from his current predicament. They need him on the court to resemble anything close to an NBA team.