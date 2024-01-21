Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against The Blazers? Injury Update On The Lakers Superstar Amidst Ankle Issues

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Portland Trail Blazers at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Ahead of the exciting clash, concerns rise over the availability of the Lakers superstar LeBron James. Amidst his ongoing ankle issues, the injury update on the 39-year-old becomes a key factor for the franchise.

Advertisement

The latest reports suggest that James is suffering from peroneal tendinopathy on his left ankle. This condition results in inflammation in tendons, eventually causing pain around the outside region of the foot. Thus, the 4x champion’s involvement against the Blazers remains ‘questionable’ as the supporters look forward to a last-moment decision.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DKNetwork/status/1748938515839385989?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Despite aiming to restrict his playing time to only 29 minutes per match, James is currently averaging 33.4 minutes per game. This in turn has slowed down his recovery rate as the reason behind his absence in the last two games was also this exact one. At this stage, the 19x All-Star could remain sidelined for the fourth time in a span of just a month after already missing four matches overall.

This put the inconsistent Lakers roster under tremendous pressure as the 4x MVP remains a leading figure in the squad. Even in his 21st NBA season, the Akron-born is averaging 24.7 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, and 7.5 assists per game. Thus, his potential absence could create a massive void as the franchise aims to improve its 21-22 run.

How can the Los Angeles Lakers cope in the absence of LeBron James?

Without the services of James, the team has maintained a 2-2 run till now. Interestingly, the small forward failed to feature in the Lakers’ last home clash against the Blazers. That time around, the hosts registered a 116-110 win against the visiting side. Yet, the recent form of the organization has forced the supporters to keep their expectations low.

After all, apart from James, the team could miss out on the services of Anthony Davis too. The center is suffering from a bilateral Achilles tendinopathy, making his involvement questionable. Alongside their star players, the availability of Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish remains under question mark due to knee problems.

Thus, the pressure entirely shifts on the shoulders of the head coach Darvin Ham. With the playoffs nearing, the fans would be hoping for a win against a weakened Blazers side. So, his coaching skills could well be put to a major test on the weekend.