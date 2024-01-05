Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs the Grizzles? Lakers Release Injury Report Amidst 3-Game Skid

The Los Angeles Lakers will host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday in the second of their five-game homestand. They’ve lost their last three games and desperately need a win to snap their worrying streak. However, they might be compelled to do it without LeBron James.

The Lakers superstar appeared on the team’s recent injury reports due to a left ankle injury. James has been dealing with an ankle injury since the end of December. In the Lakers’ previous game against the Miami Heat, LeBron clearly looked bothered by some kind of lingering issue, scoring just 12 points in his 38 minutes on the floor. However, he did contribute in other ways, dishing out nine assists and grabbing six rebounds. Despite his efforts, the Lakers lost 110-96 to a Jimmy Butler-less Heat team

LeBron’s status is currently ‘questionable’ for the game against the Grizzlies. The 39-year-old’s inclusion to the roster will probably be a game-time decision. The Lakers will be eager to have their leader on the floor to break their 3-game skid. However, they also have to be mindful not to put their veteran superstar in risk for a major injury.

LeBron had an issue with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy last month as well. He was ruled out for a crucial game against Minnesota for the same.

The Lakers are already struggling with injuries. Guard D’Angelo Russell and forward Rui Hachimura missed the game against the Heat. Both likely won’t feature against the Grizzlies as well. Gabe Vincent has played only five games this season and only one of the Lakers’ last 31. He is also out against Memphis. Their losing streak could likely extend to four if James decides to sits out.

Lakers HC Darvin Ham is on the hot seat

The Lakers have been in terrible form since winning the In-Season Tournament in early December. They have won only three of their last 11 games and have slumped to 10th in the Western Conference standings.

Head coach Darvin Ham has been in the eye of the storm. Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers players are feeling disconnected from their coach and his rotations. The Lakers have used three different starting lineups in their last three games and ten different starting lineups this season. Ham blamed injuries for the team’s poor form, but Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves contradicted their coach, claiming they have enough talent to win games.

Gilbert Arenas also went on a profanity-laced rant against the Lakers’ head coach. He was irked about Ham’s use of Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince. He suggested that the Lakers should trade them. Explaining why, he said:

“As long as they on this team, that motherf****r with the bald head and the bump [Ham] gonna keep putting their a**es in the game. I don’t know what he’s seeing in them. It’s like he’s trying to relive his career and wish someone put his sorry a*s in the game.”

The Lakers are currently 17-18 and are losing ground on the teams above them in the Western Conference standings. They’ll be hoping that LeBron James is available for the game against the Grizzlies and helps the Lakers end their three-game skid.