Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Heat? Lakers Issue Injury Report for 39 Y/O Star Ahead of Matchup Against Former Team

Credits: Dec 31, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to end the 2023 calendar year on a successful note, suffering back-to-back losses. As the Purple & Gold head back to California for a five-game homestand, they prepare to go up against the Miami Heat as their first fixture of 2024. For the same, fans would be wondering whether or not LeBron James will suit up for the clash and take on the floor.

Advertisement

Playing in his 21st professional campaign, LeBron James has defeated Father Time. However, he has been facing difficulties all season long, constantly featuring on the team’s injury report. Despite being placed on the injury report for five straight games, Bron ended up playing in all.

Yet again, LBJ has been added to the list alongside five other players. LeBron James has been listed as “questionable” due to a non-COVID illness. Whereas, Anthony Davis and Cam Reddish are listed as “probable”. While D’Angelo Russell is the only one “probable”, Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent remain “out”.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DanWoikeSports/status/1742356008696156477?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Considering that LBJ hasn’t sustained any major injury, it should not be surprising to see him suit up against his former franchise. As Jimmy Butler continues to sit out, the Lakers would also enter the contest as the favourites to emerge victorious.

LeBron James has only missed three games in Year 21

Not many players can replicate the success that LeBron James is witnessing at age 39. Having spent abundant money to take care of his body, James is one of the most durable players ever. This season, the King has only missed out on three of the 34 regular season games.

While the LA side was able to grab wins in the first two – the Blazers and the Spurs – occasions, their recent-most clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves ended with a huge loss. Despite Anthony Davis’ valiant 31-point effort, Darvin Ham’s boys suffered a 111-118 blow.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BronMuse/status/1742404327959105756?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

LeBron James is putting up yet another sensational campaign. Showing absolutely no signs of slowing down, the four-time MVP has put up 25.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. In all certainty, LBJ will receive a 20th All-Star nod and a 20th All-NBA selection towards the end of the regular season.