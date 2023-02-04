Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Lakers Release Availability Update for Superstar Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Record

LeBron James is a bonafide legend. The 19-time All-Star is about to play in his 20th All-Star game. And in all honesty, it’s certain that today’s LeBron is as dominant as ever. However, despite his intact athleticism and incredible durability, there are certain things that change with age. Things that cannot be escaped.

For LeBron, soreness, and sprains have increased in the last few seasons. While he struggled terribly from the Abdomen sprain last season, soreness in his ankle has been his kryptonite this time.

Though he hasn’t missed too many games, he has been constantly listed on the IR report. The Lakers have been concerned about his left ankle and yet, James has missed just 1 of the Lakers’ last 11 games. But, unfortunately, he is again marked as questionable for the upcoming game.

LeBron James will likely play against the Pelicans

In their official injury report for February 4th, the Lakers have marked LeBron James as questionable. Though this shows the Lakers coaching staff is concerned for LeBron. But, this has been the norm for the last few games. They have often marked LeBron questionable and the superstar has still played the next game.

So, fans can remain hopeful about LeBron returning to play on Saturday. With the Lakers on a 2-game winning streak, LeBron James and Anthony Davis combination should boost the team.

This is the time for the Lakers to win a few games before the All-Star break begins. Going into the break with some crucial victories will bolster their confidence for the coming days.

King James trailing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record by just 63 points

LeBron James now just needs 63 more points to tie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time record. Knowing LeBron, it’s quite possible he rakes up the needed points in just two games.

But realistically, LeBron can either cross the milestone while playing against OKC or Milwaukee. Both games will likely see a throng of legends and A-list celebrities attending to watch LeBron do what was once deemed impossible.

