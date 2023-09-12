‘Superstitious’ Stephen Curry Claims He ‘Tricked His Mind’ into Dropping 18 Points in 9 Minutes on Grizzlies After Switching Shoes Mid Game

The 2022 Western Conference Semifinals saw the birth of an intense rivalry between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. The entire series was an extremely physical and chirpy battle. During Game 4, Stephen Curry produced one of the best performances of the series, going on a scoring rampage in the final few minutes of the clash. According to a superstitious Steph, changing his shoes in the middle of the game played a huge role in helping him find his shots.

Stephen Curry joined the Under Armour family in 2013. Several years later, the sharpshooter is now only the second basketball player ever to have his own brand under a parent company, which is Under Armour in Curry’s case(Michael Jordan being the first for Nike). Under Armour recently reimbursed the superstar with $8.8 million restricted stock units for his services as ambassador of the brand. These stock units have been valued at $75,000,000 and could touch the $1 billion mark in the future.

Stephen Curry is more superstitious than you think

During Complex’s latest episode of Sneaker Shopping, Joe La Puma asked Stephen Curry a variety of questions regarding his sneakers. At one point in the interview, the host asked Curry about the different superstations that he follows during the course of the game, if any.

The 6ft 2” guard honestly admitted that he would do whatever it takes – change his shoes, jerseys, or even eat something different – to help trigger his mind. Curry told La Puma:

“The mind is such a powerful tool. Whatever it takes to unlock that, whether it is changing a shoe at halftime or it’s switching jersey, whether it is eating something different. Whatever it is that can trigger your mind to be locked in on the moment…I’ve done it plenty of times where even in the 1st quarter since I’m subbed out, I’ll change the shoe just cause I’m just not feeling whatever the energy is that night.”

Jo La Puma then spoke about Steph’s iconic performances while wearing the Curry 4 Flotro. Steph spoke about the importance of this specific model throughout the Warriors’ 2022 Championship run.

“When we were in the Finals, I didn’t even know we were undefeated when I was wearing these (Curry 4 Flotro) and then before Game 5 I believe somebody told me like, ‘Hey, you know you are undefeated in the playoffs wearing these shoes’. In my competitive self, I was like it ain’t the shoes, it’s me. I’m gonna rock these models but it’s gonna be a different color. I missed every three I took in Game 5, still had a good game but went back to these for Game 6 and the rest is history. This is a special one.”

During Game 4 of the GSW-Grizzlies series, Curry was having an abysmal shooting performance. However, after changing into the Flotros, the two-time MVP erupted for an 18-point outing in the final nine minutes of the game.

Curry also donned these sneakers in the Finals and went off for 34 points in the Championship-winning Game 6

Colin Cowherd ripped apart Rich Paul, defending Curry

Rich Paul recently spoke about the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 Bubble Championship often being discounted. However, according to Paul, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors wouldn’t have received the same treatment had they won the same title.

Colin Cowherd felt the need to get his opinions out in the open. Defending Steph’s legacy, Cowherd stated that the GSW star has had to face much more criticism than LeBron ever did.