Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Against the Jazz(Feb 10th)? Injury Report on Lakers Star’s Potential LA Debut

After joining the Lakers in a blockbuster trade on February 2nd, Luka Doncic is still awaiting his Lakers debut. Even before the trade was made, Luka was missing games for the Mavericks due to his calf injury. His debut in purple and gold colors has been a highly anticipated event for NBA fans since the trade.

Doncic is listed as ‘Questionable’ on the injury report for the Lakers’ game against the Utah Jazz tonight at Crypto.com Arena. His left calf strain has been on the path of swift recovery. His current status is an upgrade from the previous three games where he was ruled ‘out’.

So, the Lakers fans can be hopeful about seeing Luka on the floor tonight as it’s going to be a last-minute call. In most such cases, players usually end up playing the game.

NBA insider Shams Charania had also previously hinted that the former Mavs guard might debut against the Jazz.

The Lakers have six other players featured on the injury report. Bronny James is ‘Doubtful’ due to a left forearm muscle strain, LeBron James is ‘Questionable’ due to left ankle soreness, and Austin Reaves is ‘Probable’ after his left elbow contusion. Maxi Kleber, Mark Williams, and Christian Wood are ruled ‘Out’ due to right foot fracture, pending trade, and left knee surgery respectively.

The Lakers have been on a dominant run lately. They have won their last five games and nine out of the last 10. They’re currently the fifth-ranked team in the West with a 31-19 record.

On the other hand, the Jazz have lost eight of their last 10 games and are ranked 14th in the West with a 12-39 record. So the Lakers will look to get an easy one at home on Monday.