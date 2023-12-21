Is Paul George Playing Tonight Against The Thunder? Injury Update On Clippers Star Ahead Of Western Conference Heavyweight Bout

The Los Angeles Clippers are in fine form. Finally figuring out a way to function with James Harden on the roster, Ty Lue’s boys have managed to go on a nine-game win streak. As they prepare to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Clippers will hope to finish their three-game road trip with a flawless 3-0 record. However, the availability of Paul George will be a huge question as the two Western Conference powerhouse go up against each other.

Advertisement

Unlike the Los Angeles Clippers’ previous injury report, there are not as many players added to the list this time around. While Mason Plumlee continues to be “OUT”, Moussa Diabate and Paul George are listed as “questionable” for the clash.

Paul George was added to the team’s injury report due to illness before their fixture against the Dallas Mavericks. Despite playing without PG13 in the lineup, Kawhi Leonard led the Los Angeles side to a huge 120-111 win over Luka Doncic and co.

Advertisement

Even though the Clippers managed to cross the Mavericks’ hurdle without him, the 8x All-Star has always played a crucial role in big games. In his last appearance against the Pacers, PG13 dropped 27 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists playing for 31 minutes.

Paul George has only missed two games this season

For the longest time, before this campaign, Paul George’s stint with the Los Angeles Clippers had been injury-riddled. The forward only suited up for 159 regular season games across four campaigns (2019-2020 to 2022-2023).

Fortunately, George hasn’t faced any injury troubles this season. The eight-time All-Star has been consistently suiting up, having missed merely two games in the entire season. Sharing the court with three future Hall-Of-Famers, the 33-year-old production has been adequate to help the team win games – 22.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

The Oklahoma City Thunder is expected to be playing with a healthy lineup. In order to extend their winning streak, the Clippers might need their star man Paul George for yet another comfortable victory. After their recent win over the Mavericks, the Clippers improved their record to 16-10 and now sit on 4th in the Western Conference table.