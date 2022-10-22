Is Paul George Playing Tonight vs Kings? Clippers Release Injury Report on the 7x All-Star

Oct 9, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering from an elbow injury that sidelined him most of last year, Paul George is back and healthy. He will likely feature vs Kings.

The Los Angeles Clippers are back and so is Paul George. The dynamic two-way forward will look to lead the line as the Clippers are looking like a rejuvenated team.

They opened their season against the Los Angeles Lakers and calmly dismantled them. While the game was close, the chemistry of the Clipper team was enough to get past their city rivals.

PG was a key player in the game. He put up 15-10-4 and also made 2 steals in the game. The minutes indicate he is back to full health.

But will he play for the Clippers against the Kings tonight?

Paul George will play for the Clippers tonight!

As per the Los Angeles Clippers injury report, Paul George did not feature on the list, meaning he will likely play full minutes.

As expected, Kawhi Leonard is not playing in Sacramento. Neither is John Wall. Load management for both. Reggie Jackson off injury report. Same starters expected with a bench of Kennard, Mann, Covington, Batum … plus Preston, Boston, Coffey, Diabaté, Brown — Law Murray 🎃 (@LawMurrayTheNU) October 22, 2022

Notably, both Kawhi Leonard and John Wall will be rested as they are undergoing injury rehab. Therefore, it is likely that the Clippers’ weight of expectations will rest on his shoulder.

He is returning after missing a slew of games last season. His elbow seems to be in good health and only time will tell how well he has recovered.

What can we expect from PG13 whilst Kawhi Leonard and John Wall are out?

So, no Kawhi Leonard, no John Wall. PG13 to the rescue. This time, he faces a rather easy test in the form of the Sacramento Kings. While any NBA team can turn up on any given night, we expect big things from George.

And considering the fact that PG13 will have to handle the offensive load alone, you can expect big numbers.

