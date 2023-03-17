Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Hawks? Warriors Potential Starting Lineup for 17th March 2023

Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are in trouble. They’ve lost nine straight games on the road, and things do not look like they’ll get better in the near future. On Wednesday, we saw Stephen Curry try his best to change the narrative, dropping a magnificent 50-burger over the Clippers.

Stephen Curry at LAC: ⚡️ 12th career 50-piece (9th most in NBA History) ⚡️ Tied Wilt Chamberlain for the most 50-point games after turning 30 ⚡️ 1 of only 6 players in NBA history to record a 50-point game after turning 35 pic.twitter.com/UjMKhalyTd — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 16, 2023

However, his efforts were in vain. Kawhi Leonard dropped 30 points while carrying the Clippers to a 134-126 win over the defending champions.

This win dropped the Warriors to the 6th seed and tied the season series with the Clippers(5th seed).

As the Warriors head to Atlanta, fans wonder whether Stephen Curry will play tonight.

Stephen Curry is listed as questionable for tonight

Steph tried his best on Wednesday, giving us a magnificent 50-point showing. However, it wasn’t enough. Turns out, that loss cost the Warriors a lot more than what we saw. Draymond Green picked up his 16th technical, meaning he will be suspended for tonight. On top of that, it appears as if Steph injured his thumb.

On the team’s official injury report, Stephen Curry is listed as questionable for tonight with left thumb soreness.

Steph Curry is questionable in Atlanta tomorrow night with left thumb soreness. Kevon Looney is probable with lower back soreness. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 16, 2023

We’ll have to wait and hope the next updates are more positive, else the road skid might extend to 10.

Warriors’ potential starting lineup

Seeing how things are, if we assume Steph plays tomorrow, this is how the starting lineup will look like:

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Donte DiVincenzo

Jonathan Kuminga

Kevon Looney

However, if Steph is ruled out, Dubs might start Jordan Poole in his place instead.

