“Lost Over $100,000 Because Of Patrick Mahomes”: Charles Barkley’s Faith In Eagles Led To Him Losing Money

Charles Barkley is a man who wants to retire with a sum of money that would allow him to stay in retirement until he passes. He planned to step away from ‘Inside the NBA’ at age 60 as he’d accumulated enough wealth to enjoy his retirement but Turner Sports managed to sign him to a 10-year contract worth between $100-200 million.

Chuck, not haven’t earned close to the value he brought to the league while playing for 16 years, essentially wants to live a comfortable life, and he does. However, with this security of money, he has indulged in quite a bit of risky financial endeavors over the years.

Gambling has been a vice of Chuck’s for decades on end now. He would usually refrain from betting large amounts. While golfing with Michael Jordan in the 90s, he’d famously step away from the larger bets with hundreds of thousands on the line. Nowadays? Not so much.

Charles Barkley on losing money at the Super Bowl

Charles Barkley was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1984 and while he couldn’t get them to the Finals during his near decade long stint with them, he has quite a bit of love for the city. Him rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles during this past Super Bowl is proof of this.

To celebrate Super Bowl weekend, he would take a trip to Las Vegas to bet on who would win the game while also gambling at the casinos. As expected, he would bet on Jalen Hurts and his Eagles to win it all. Unfortunately for the Chuckster, luck wouldn’t be on his side as he’d lose a considerable amount of money due to the Kansas City Chiefs winning it all.

After some pressure from Jimmy Kimmel, Charles would reveal that he lost more than $100,000 during that weekend due to Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs. Of course, this isn’t the largest sum of money he’s ever lost.

Charles Barkley has lost millions over the years

Charles Barkley had a gambling addiction and he isn’t afraid to talk about it either. He once told ESPN that he lost $2.5 million in a span of 2 hours due to his need to win his incessant need to win his money back.

Along the way, he’s self-admittedly lost $1 million about 10-20 times on separate occasions. While he doesn’t bet amount as high as those anymore, he stills takes part in aspects of gambling and betting every now and then.

