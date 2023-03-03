Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Warriors Release Injury Update for 2x MVP

Feb 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) confers with injured teammate Stephen Curry during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have been on fire! After recovering from a 23-point deficit against the Blazers, the Warriors managed a 36-point swing against Los Angeles Clippers last night. Down 11 at halftime, the Warriors looked lost without Stephen Curry. However, coming back from the break, they did exactly what they’d done to both the Blazers and the Timberwolves. The Dubs flipped a switch, had a magnificent 2nd half, and registered a come-back win.

Jordan Poole had a huge hand in the 115-91 win. Leading the way with 34 points, Poole scored 22 of them in the 3rd to help the Dubs outscore the Clippers 42-16. Ecstatic about last night’s win, the fans will wonder just one thing: Will Stephen Curry suit up tonight?

Stephen Curry will be OUT against the Pelicans

It has almost been a month since Steph got injured playing the Dallas Mavericks. This is the 2nd injury that has ruled out Steph this season, the first one being a shoulder injury. However, the good news is that the same hasn’t totally derailed the Dubs.

So far this season, Steph has missed 25 games. In those 25 games, the Dubs have managed to keep a winning record, ending up with a 13-12 result. That’s not too bad for a team who almost always missed their top-3 scorer Andrew Wiggins at the same time as well.

As we near the final stretch of the regular season, Steve Kerr gave us a promising update about Steph. Later, TNT broadcasted the same as well.

Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg) intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 3, 2023

To see Steph back on the court as soon as Sunday is an exciting prospect for all of Dubnation. Hopefully, the timeline stays the same and he makes his return from injury when the Dubs visit Tinseltown on Sunday.

