Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Rockets? Warriors Release Update Amidst 11-Game Road Losing Streak

Mar 18, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being called for a foul on Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are back to a very familiar place this season. Having lost 11 consecutive road games, the Warriors are back to the .500 mark for the season. Stephen Curry and co. have achieved this figure 18 times this season.

Warriors lose in Memphis. 11th straight road loss. They’re now a perfectly balanced 29-7 at home and 7-29 on the road, bringing them to .500 for the 18th time this season. 1-1

2-2

3-3

10-10

11-11

13-13

14-14

18-18

20-20

21-21

22-22

23-23

24-24

26-26

28-28

29-29

30-30

36-36 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 19, 2023

Taking on the Memphis Grizzles, the Warriors showed yet another disappointing effort on the offensive end. They also were rather reckless with the ball, giving a 13-5 turnover gap. In the end, it was a 133-119 loss for the defending champions. The only thing memorable for them there would be Klay Thompson and Dillon Brooks’ encounter.

Despite their efforts, the Warriors just cannot seem to win games on the road. This will end up costing them a lot, especially with just ten games left on the calender. As they go to Houston tonight, fans wonder whether Stephen Curry will help them end their road woes tonight.

Stephen Curry will PLAY tonight

The Warriors are on an 11-game road skid. This is the worst road-losing streak the Warriors have had since 2010. They’re 29-7 at home this season, and 7-29 on the road. It’s like the defending champions are two different teams altogether.

As the Warriors go to face the Rockets, who hold the 2nd worst record in the NBA, fans hope they can secure a win on the road. The good news is that Stephen Curry will be there to help them do so. Steph is not on the latest injury report shared by the team, which means he will play tonight.

Warriors injury report for Monday at Houston: QUESTIONABLE

Kevon Looney (low back soreness) OUT

Andrew Wiggins (Personal)

Gary Payton II (Adductor)

Andre Iguodala (Broken Wrist)

Ryan Rollins (Foot Surgery) — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) March 19, 2023

The defending champions will hope to pick this win in Houston, before they have to go to Dallas to battle for the 6th seed.