Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight Vs The Timberwolves? Warriors Release Injury Report On 4x Champ

Feb 4, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court during a break in the action against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors haven’t played like defending champions this 2022-23 NBA season. Draymond Green said it best when he said that if a team doesn’t figure out their losing identity by the time 60 games have elapsed, then they’re just ‘losers’.

Stephen Curry missing time due to injury certainly isn’t helping the Dubs gain a sense of continuity with their current roster either. Curry went down with injury earlier this February after his knee collided with McKinley Wright IV of the Dallas Mavericks.

He’s been out ever since after he was diagnosed with partial tears in his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane in his left lower leg. Since the injury, the Warriors have managed to stay afloat in a loaded Western Conference, currently holding the 8th seed with a 30-30 record.

Will Stephen Curry play tonight?

The 31-31 Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center tonight and fans are wondering of Stephen Curry will be making his triumphant return to NBA hardwood in the process.

Unfortunately, the 2x regular season MVP will not be making it onto the court to play against the Timberwolves. It was reported 3 days ago by ESPN that Curry had experienced a minor setback in his recovery and despite making a significant amount of progress, he will be reevaluated in a week’s time.

With Curry having been listed as ‘OUT’ against the Timberwolves, it’s safe to say that Klay Thompson will continue his scoring barrage from beyond or at least look to get hot once more.

“The guys strung together a five-game winning streak. We held down the fort. That’s the plan this time too,” said Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, on the prospect of playing without Steph.

