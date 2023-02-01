HomeSearch

Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves Tonight? Warriors Starting Lineup Will Likely Feature 9x All-Star

Raahib Singh
|Published 01/02/2023

Jan 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures after scoring a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors head to Minnesota for the second game of their three-game road trip. After winning the first game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Warriors would be in good spirits. Stephen Curry led the charge against the Thunder, scoring 38 points and dishing 12 assists.

During the game against the Thunder, Steph got the Dubs their 7th road win of the season.

Not only did he do so, but along the way, he also passed Wilt Chamberlain for the most field goals made in Warriors’ history.

This record, after passing Wilt not too long ago for the most points in Warriors’ history, is just incredible. At this point, Steph has multiple Warriors’ all-time records under his belt.

After that historical performance, fans wonder whether Steph would be on the court tonight.

Stephen Curry will play tonight

After that night in OKC, the Warriors would be confident about their upcoming game. They’ve won three games in a row and two straight games on the road. The Dubs would like to build on their momentum.

It helps that the Warriors’ injury report doesn’t consist of anyone from their starting lineup. The only guy missing for the Dubs would be Andre Iguodala.

With everyone healthy, except Iguodala, the Warriors’ starting lineup is expected to be:

  • Stephen Curry
  • Klay Thompson
  • Draymond Green
  • Andrew Wiggins
  • Jordan Poole

If Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both available, Steve Kerr might have swapped Poole out for Kevon Looney. However, with KAT out and Gobert questionable, we might see the Dubs go with their smaller starting lineup.

