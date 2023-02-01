Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves Tonight? Warriors Starting Lineup Will Likely Feature 9x All-Star

Jan 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures after scoring a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors head to Minnesota for the second game of their three-game road trip. After winning the first game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Warriors would be in good spirits. Stephen Curry led the charge against the Thunder, scoring 38 points and dishing 12 assists.

During the game against the Thunder, Steph got the Dubs their 7th road win of the season.

Not only did he do so, but along the way, he also passed Wilt Chamberlain for the most field goals made in Warriors’ history.

The most career buckets EVER by a Golden State Warrior? Who else. Wardell Stephen Curry II 👏 pic.twitter.com/kSVOoFnCkH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 31, 2023

This record, after passing Wilt not too long ago for the most points in Warriors’ history, is just incredible. At this point, Steph has multiple Warriors’ all-time records under his belt.

Warriors’ all-time games leader

Warriors’ all-time points leader

Warriors’ all-time threes leader

Warriors’ all-time assists leader

Warriors’ all-time steals leader

Warriors’ all-time field goal leader. Steph, you changed the game in so many ways. What ya gonna do next? pic.twitter.com/Tq4Ngeu6OT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 31, 2023

After that historical performance, fans wonder whether Steph would be on the court tonight.

Stephen Curry will play tonight

After that night in OKC, the Warriors would be confident about their upcoming game. They’ve won three games in a row and two straight games on the road. The Dubs would like to build on their momentum.

It helps that the Warriors’ injury report doesn’t consist of anyone from their starting lineup. The only guy missing for the Dubs would be Andre Iguodala.

Same injury report for the Warriors tomorrow in Minnesota. They’ll only be missing Andre Iguodala. Rudy Gobert and Taurean Prince are questionable for the Timberwolves. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 1, 2023

With everyone healthy, except Iguodala, the Warriors’ starting lineup is expected to be:

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Draymond Green

Andrew Wiggins

Jordan Poole

If Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both available, Steve Kerr might have swapped Poole out for Kevon Looney. However, with KAT out and Gobert questionable, we might see the Dubs go with their smaller starting lineup.

