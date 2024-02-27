Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight Against the Knicks? Feb 27th Injury Update on The Pelicans Star Ahead of Showdown At MSG

Feb 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a play against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

For their next game, the New Orleans Pelicans will be on the road as they visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. Having lost their last two games, the Pelicans look to turn things around with a win over NY but the injury report suggests that the team might have to find success without their leading scorer, Zion Williamson, in the lineup.

According to the official injury report, the former Duke has been listed as ‘Questionable’ for tonight’s matchup with the New York Knicks. He has a contusion in his left foot that has raised doubts about his availability.

Out of the 58 games played by the team so far, the 6’6″ forward has only missed 11 of those matchups. The two-time All-Star had a double-double in their most recent loss to the Chicago Bulls. He posted 19 points, 11 assists, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks for the game.

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently at the sixth spot in the Western Conference with a 34-24 record. While that may satisfy some Pelicans fans, keep in mind that other teams around the league are making the push to improve their record and clinch a spot in the playoffs.

So, each game from here on out holds value and could decide the fate of a team barely making or breaking their chances to clinch a spot in the postseason. Williamson has displayed drastic improvement in both his game and his demeanor as well.

After being criticized for his off-court drama and being called out by analysts for his excessive weight, the youngster has been able to turn things around this season as he looks to lead his team to the playoffs.

The Pelicans forward has been averaging 22.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 5.1 APG on a 61.5 true shooting percentage so far this season. So, having the high-flying forward would only be a plus for his team who are facing a handicapped Knicks team as well.

Will Zion Williamson be making highlights at MSG tonight?

The New York Knicks are yet to submit their injury report but judging by their past updates, the team will not have All-Star forward Julius Randle in their lineup tonight as he rehabilitates from a dislocated shoulder.

The New York Knicks are fresh off a win against the Pistons in their last game and are still in a much better spot as opposed to the Pelicans. NY is currently at the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 35-23 record, hoping to build on that.

There is a strong chance that Pelicans head coach Willie Green may have Zion Williamson in the team’s starting lineup tonight, granted that he gets an all-clear from the Pelicans’ training staff.