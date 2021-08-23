“It doesn’t matter where Stephen Curry is on the court, he is always in his spot”: When Jimmy Butler explained why the Warriors MVP was one of his 5 toughest players to guard

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler explains why and how Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry is one of the top five toughest players he had to guard.

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest point guards to grace the league. Some would even argue that the Golden State Warriors leader is the best shooter in NBA history, and they might actually be right. What the Oakland hero has achieved over the past 12 years is only a testament to his greatness.

Due to his insane ability to knock down shots from any spot on the hardwood, Curry is one of the most heavily guarded players when he has the ball as well as when he moves around the court without the ball. Because of his shifty and sleek handles, and consistent shooting, Chef Curry makes the best of the best defenders also look foolish while guarding him.

There is virtually no player in the league who has managed to completely limit Curry from going berserk offensively. And Jimmy Butler is just one of the many victims who has been lit up by The Baby-Faced Assassin on several instances during his career.

Jimmy Butler explains what makes Stephen Curry so tough to guard

In an interview with “The Players Tribune”, Jimmy Buckets was asked to name the five toughest players he has ever guarded. After naming LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, Butler also mentioned Stephen Curry. The Heat forward reasoned:

“Steph is a generational talent in that he can legit shoot the ball from anywhere on the court. I mean, how do you guard a guy when you’re sprinting back on defense like, I can’t let him get to his spot!”

“Then you realize that it doesn’t matter because wherever he is, he’s already at his spot. Because he can shoot — and hit — from anywhere.”

“He has the ultimate green light, too, and he doesn’t abuse it. He’s not out there just jacking up shots. He’s super calculated. Sometimes he barely even crosses half-court and pulls it. And for anybody else in the league, that’s a bad shot. But for him, it’s a good shot. It’s routine.”

“Throw in the fact that if you try to press up on him and contest his shot, he has the ability to blow by you and get to the rim, or to distribute the ball and get his teammates involved?”

“A guy like Steph is about as unstoppable as it gets in this league. He’s a special talent.”

Jimmy Butler, considered to be a top defender in today’s league, has actually summed it up pretty well. Stephen Curry is a generational type player who was and will continue to be a pain for any defender to guard him.