“Russell Westbrook Saved the Clippers’ Season”: 9-Game Winning Streak Gets Former NBA Player Applauding 2017 MVP’s Decision

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 16: LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game against the New York Knicks on December 16, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire) NBA: DEC 16 Knicks at Clippers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon269231216041

In all probability, Russell Westbrook’s move to the bench paved the way for the nine-game winning streak of the ascending Los Angeles Clippers. Ever since James Harden arrived, the starting line-up became an assortment of too many ball-dominant players and weak perimeter defense. However, Westbrook then helped his coach Ty Lue by accepting to come off the bench. Thanks to this team-oriented move, Brodie has earned a lot of praise.

Advertisement

Gilbert Arenas joined the ranks of those who have showered praise on the 2017 NBA MVP. On his show Gil’s Arena, in the video titled, How Russell Westbrook Saved The Clippers’ Season, he gave the guard a ton of credit. He realized that Westbrook’s move to the bench made it easier for the coaching job.

“It helped the coach. As a coach, benching him has him looking at you sideways. For him to volunteer, it kind of takes away the negativity,” expressed Agent Zero.

Advertisement

After acquiring Harden, the Clippers went on a six-game losing streak. The logjam of ball-dominant players was making the offense go haywire. Apart from that, the defense fell apart considering both Westbrook and Harden aren’t reliable perimeter defenders. That is why Russ decided to come off the bench for Terance Mann. Mann doesn’t need a lot of touches and plays much better defense than him.

Initially, the Clippers stumbled a bit, but still captured five wins in eight games. From there on, they seized on a nine-game winning streak which was snapped by the Oklahoma City Thunder. As for Westbrook, initially, he was wayward but then figured out the bench role. After all, he had the experience of coming off the bench with the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook has always played a monumental role

Westbrook was a starter for the first 10 games of the season. Before Harden arrived at the scene, he helped the Clippers to a 3-1 record. However, Harden’s insertion in the lineup caused fluctuations and the team tumbled to a 3-7 record. Westbrook was playing around 30 minutes per game at that point.

However, when he went to the bench following the six-game losing streak, he started logging around 20 minutes a game. His numbers have reduced greatly and he is dishing a career-low 4.7 assists per game.

Advertisement

At this point in his career, the guard just wants a ring. He has shattered numerous records already and has the most triple-doubles in his career in the league. He has sacrificed since the offseason when he signed a two-year, $7.8 million deal. This vet minimum deal gave the Clippers more economic flexibility. This is why his teammate Paul George is in awe of the high-flying guard.

After the Clippers broke the six-game losing streak against the Rockets, during the post-game conference, PG-13 expressed, “It just takes a lot for his sacrifice… Can’t say enough just on the character of Russ and just his leadership.” Will this sacrifice lead Brodie to a maiden title?