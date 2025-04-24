“It Was Definitely a Little Sketchy”: Jalen Brunson Fondly Remembers Beating Michael Jordan’s Team in Iconic Game

Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson is a bonafide All-Star on one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference right now, but the 28-year-old was no stranger to being the leader of a team even before he moved to New York. The seventh-year veteran recently made an appearance on The Late Show, where he and Stephen Colbert reminisced on his glory days with the Villanova Wildcats, where he played alongside current teammates Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges.

Brunson played three seasons with Villanova, notably winning national championships in both his freshman and junior seasons. Colbert wanted to focus on the title game of Brunson’s first championship run in 2016, a memorable blue blood showdown with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

One of the best March Madness finales in recent memory, Colbert recalled how UNC made it a tie ball game with just five seconds remaining after an off-balance three-point prayer was thrown by former Tar Heel, Marcus Paige. The following sequence showed what the NCAA Tournament was really about – madness – when Kris Jenkins nailed the game-winning three at the buzzer.

Brunson, along with a team full of NBA talent, helped take down Michael Jordan’s alma mater right in front of him. But according to the crafty point guard, the result should have never been in doubt. “I can’t even put it into words,” Brunson said. “We were up 10 with two minutes left.”

When Colbert asked about the excitement that took place after the game clock struck zero, he recalled that the ravenous and overjoyed Villanova fans rushed to the court to celebrate. “Seems like a good way to get hurt,” the longtime comedian said with a laugh. “Yeah… it wasn’t smiled upon for sure, it was definitely a little sketchy,” Brunson responded with a chuckle.

Brunson knew that committing to Villanova wasn’t just choosing a college to attend. For him, it was a lifelong commitment. “It’s the family atmosphere that kinda keeps [Villanova exciting]… the family atmosphere that it has attracts the people our coaching staff wants. I’m just happy I made that decision,” Brunson continued.

Brunson is over half a decade removed from his collegiate career at Nova. After winning two titles in three years, though, it’s no surprise that he still views those days so fondly. But it’s become clear that no matter what heights he reaches in the league, the All-NBA playmaker will always hold his alma mater close to his heart.

Now, Brunson has a prime opportunity to lead another team to the promised land. The Knicks are currently in a heated first-round battle with the Detroit Pistons, but with talented and experienced veterans from top to bottom, New York is built for contention.