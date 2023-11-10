“I Promise You Dwyane Wade Will Be There”: LeBron James’ Absence from Heat Legend’s HoF Induction Brings Forth an Astute Prediction from Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith just had possibly one of the boldest takes of all time that cannot be overlooked. Smith’s remarks were prompted by the fact that LeBron James was not present for Dwayne Wade’s Hall Of Fame induction in August earlier this year. In the end, the ESPN analyst also ended up making an astute prediction.

Being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame is undoubtedly any player’s dream. For Wade, who grew up on the streets of Chicago watching Michael Jordan dominate the court, it was certainly a great joy to stand where his idol once stood. But the glorious night was slightly tainted by LeBron James’ absence.

James and Wade go way back, as they played on the USA Olympics Redeem team together and also won two Championships with the Miami Heat. The strange thing about the situation was that no one really expected LeBron to miss the event, as the duo were always seen as the best of friends. Steve A. Smith brought up the incident during a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show.

The veteran analyst said, “LeBron James skipped Dwayne Wade’s induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame. And I want to make sure that I am crystal clear. If LeBron James didn’t attend because he wanted to stay at home with his kid and he didn’t leave town because of that. He was under no obligation to be at the Hall Of Fame. He can do what he wants to do.”

“To me, the last person who should have missed Dwayne Wade’s induction into the Hall Of Fame was LeBron James. LeBron James, one can easily argue, wouldn’t even know what it is like to be a champion had it not been for Dwayne Wade. I’m of the mindset that LeBron James owes his Championship pedigree to Dwayne Wade…I never thought in my wildest dreams, that LeBron James would not be in attendance,” Smith added

Smith further pointed out that LeBron traveled during Bronny’s ailment for other reasons in his private jet. Therefore, he could have easily attended the ceremony. During a recent episode of his show, Smith made a prediction that was probably meant to make LBJ feel bad for his decision to kip the induction ceremony, “When LeBron James is inducted into the Hall-of-Fame, I promise you D-Wade will be there.”

Though most of the statements made by Stephen A. were understandable, his take on LeBron not attending the program has been criticized by many. Fans have pointed out that the Lakers superstar must be excused for spending time with Bronny who had just suffered a serious cardiac ailment.

However, there’s no denying that Wade played a significant part in LBJ’s illustrious career. After the Heat’s 2011 Finals loss against the Mavericks, D-Wade was the one who helped unleash LeBron’s killer mindset.

LeBron James and D-Wade’s relationship

LeBron James and Dwayne Wade have a very well-documented history with one another. The two superstars first properly met during a USA Basketball camp and they instantly hit it off. Just looking at the situation in the James household, it’s understandable why LeBron didn’t attend Wade’s Hall Of Fame induction.

LeBron’s son, Bronny, suffered a cardiac arrest during practice and had to be rushed to a hospital towards the end of July. The young Bronny had to undergo surgery as well and has since been in recovery. With all this going on, it’s understandable why LeBron might have chosen to skip the induction, which happened just days after Bronny’s ailment.

It’s also plausible that both James and Wade have already had a conversation about the same privately. It goes without saying that D-Wade probably understood James’ obligations towards his family.

However, the Miami Heat, along with some of Wade’s old coaches and teammates, made a video congratulating the Hall Of Famer. Even LeBron made a video, where he not only congratulated Wade for his basketball achievements but also for his achievements as a parent. The media has blown things out of proportion, and this was one such instance where Stephen A. Smith and everyone else should have stood down. As important as the event may be, it’s understandable that family always comes first.