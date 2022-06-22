“It’s the ultimate compliment, the feeling is mutual with Klay Thompson”: Steve Kerr expresses his honest opinions on the GSW star’s comments on not playing for any other coach

Right after winning the 2022 NBA championship, Klay Thompson took a Michael Jordan-like oath and stated he wouldn’t play for a coach other than Steve Kerr.

A lot of credits go to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green for the Golden State Warriors‘ success over the past decade. However, the work head coach Steve Kerr puts in, sometimes gets less recognition.

Putting all the pieces together and leading a successful roster, coach Kerr is a huge reason why the San Francisco-based franchise has won 4 titles in only 6 final appearances since 2015.

For the same, the Warriors stars have always been grateful to their coach. However, no comments would be sweeter for Kerr than the one Thompson had after clinching the 2022 championship.

The sharpshooter mentioned that he would take an oath like Michael Jordan had taken (to play only for Phil Jackson), and not play for any other coach.

“I’m going full Michael Jordan,” Thompson said. “I’m aligning myself with Steve. I ain’t playing for anybody but Steve. That’s the plan. It’d be weird to be in another uni(form).”

“I don’t wanna coach a different team, either”: Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s comments

Of course, at the moment Kerr, Thompson, and everybody on the NBA TV sets had a good laugh about the comparison with MJ. A few days after, the 9-time NBA champion spoke about the same during an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto”.

“It is the ultimate compliment,” Kerr said of Klay’s statement. “The feeling is mutual. I don’t wanna coach a different team, either. We have such a good thing going here. We have such strong bonds built over the last eight years for me, built over the past 10, 12 years for Steph (Curry), Klay, Draymond. We’ve got something special. It’s great to be a part of and we want to keep it going.”

Hopefully, we get to see this Warriors team find success for more years to come.

