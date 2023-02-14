“LeBron James Ankle Injury Will Linger!”: Shannon Sharpe Assesses NBA’s Scoring King’s Recent Bout With Injury Ahead of All-Star Game

On February 7th, 2023, LeBron James etched his name in NBA history. With a fadeaway bucket, Bron surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s All-Time Leading scorer. Bron broke a record that was eight months older than he is!

However, since his record-breaking night, there have been three Lakers games, and LBJ has been absent from all three of them. Sure, he’s on the bench with his teammates, but his presence on the bench isn’t helping the Lakers win games, something they desperately need to do to get a chance at the playoffs.

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless talked about LeBron and his ankle injury on Undisputed. Uncle Shannon talked about the injury and delivered some news, which may help the Lakernation take some sighs of relief.

Also Read: “Luka Doncic Will Not Be Happy With Kyrie Irving!”: Skip Bayless Claims Mavericks’ All-Star Duo Will Fail Due to Their Similarity

Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James will deal with a lingering ankle injury

Throughout his entire career, LeBron James hasn’t had any season-ending injury and hasn’t required any career-altering surgery. However, ever since he came to the Lakers, he’s been dealing with some or other injury. According to sources, Bron has been dealing with an ankle injury the entire season, and he was playing through the pain.

“I was told LeBron was severely struggling with that foot injury he has [Tuesday night vs. the Thunder]… It gets to points where it just gets unbearable and he plays through it… The way it’s explained to me is that might be something that lingers all season long, but it… https://t.co/1e9TpzCoiY pic.twitter.com/Q84RfAi1dX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 11, 2023

He kept playing till the record night, but since then, he decided to give himself some rest. Now, Shannon Sharpe talked about the same on Undisputed today.

Unc believes that even though it is a lingering injury, he trusts Bron’s pain tolerance and expects him to suit up tomorrow night against the Pelicans.

Also Read: Anthony Davis Quits Social Media App After Abysmal 127-115 Loss to the Blazers

Can LeBron lead the Lakers to the playoffs?

As of now, the Lakers sit in the 13th spot in the West with a 26-32 record. These two losses in three games hurt the Purple and Gold big time, and now they sit five games behind the 4th-seeded Suns. They’re four games behind the 7th-seeded Pelicans, and 2.5 games behind the 10th-seeded Jazz.

The Jazz are the realistic target for LeBron James and the Lakers. Once the All-Star Break ends, they should try and make a push with their new roster and aim to get to the 10th spot with a few games left to play, so they can aim at an even higher seeding.

Also Read: “You Better Pay Attention M*****f****r!”: When Kobe Bryant Got Into Stephen Jackson’s Head With His Basketball Brilliance