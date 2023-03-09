“I Was Bullied Out Of The League By David Stern”: Gilbert Arenas Makes Shocking Revelations About Ex-Commissioner Hounding Him Out

The NBA is shaken by Ja Morant’s recent controversy. But this isn’t the first time such an incident happened, with Gilbert Arenas being involved in one of the most discussed and shocking topics ever. Arenas, who brought four unloaded guns into his locker room, was handed a 50-game suspension.

On December 21, 2009, Arenas brought four handguns into the locker room to goad his then-rookie teammate Javaris Crittenton. What was supposed to be a joke turned into a nightmare for both of them. Javaris never played in the NBA again, and Gil was out for the next two years.

But that is not the real story, Arenas claims. He says that he only got a minimal suspension for actually having guns on display but got the maximum punishment for his behavior afterward. The media was hounding him, and character assassination was something he couldn’t digest.

He said Adam Silver and David Stern were going to come after his contract if he did not take the suspension. While that may be considered illegal, what a subtle way to shift blame onto someone else while not taking accountability for one’s actions!

Why does Gilbert Arenas think his actions after the incident were why he got suspended?

For one, after bringing the guns to the locker room, he still played x games. There was a backlash from the media and the fans, but the league didn’t say anything. He assumed that he would get a pass because they didn’t have bullets. Did he think the Washington team left the Bullets in their name behind, so it was okay for him to bring firearms?

When he says he reacted emotionally, does he mean the “guns” celebration? With the league already in so much trouble for his misdemeanors, he goes out and does that in the middle of the game. He was 100% suspended for the incident AND his actions on the court.

Gil deserved the suspension and acts like he was broke because of it. He earned 100 million dollars for sitting at home, doing things hoodlums do.

Why were there guns in the locker room in the first place?

Believe it or not, it’s because of a Louisiana card game. The players have a habit of playing a game called Booray, which Kobe Bryant played too. The actual story behind the suspension starts with trash talk, a big pot of money, and JaVale McGee.

Javaris Crittenton, the other miscreant in this incident, was a rook trying to make his foray into the team. He was losing heavily and was joined by Gilbert Arenas in the middle of his hand. Known for his trash-talking on the court, Arenas continued that streak, egging the young Crittenton into losing 2200 dollars.

Did Gil win it? No, he knew JaVale McGee had the best hand. Javaris was peeved and said, “So you’re just going to let me lose my money like that? Aw hell naw, this is the type of s**t that gets you f**ed up in these streets.”

To which Gil replied, “I’ll let you shoot. I’ll even bring the guns for you”. And bring he did. But he brought unloaded guns, in a twisted sense of humor. He had them fully on display when other players were walking in for practice. And then, when the final straw snapped, everyone saw that Javaris had his own strapped to his side. This one was loaded.

The situation was no longer funny, and both players lost their livelihoods. All because of a dumb game of cards and a mouth that refused to keep shut.

