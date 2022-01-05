“Ja Morant is now in the Giannis and LeBron James category?!”: Cavaliers fans are left fuming as officials miss egregious violation by Grizzlies star in crunch time

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets an outrageous no call from official during crunch time vs Cavaliers

Ja Morant is officially making his superstar leap. And as fans, we are absolutely here for it.

As things stand, the man is averaging 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on an impressive 48.9% from the field, 40% from three, and 77.2% from the free-throw line. We can’t begin to describe just how impressive those numbers are, especially coming out of a 22-year-old in the NBA. And it seems that it isn’t just us who seems to think this way.

Superstar treatment is a very common phenomenon in the league. In case you didn’t know what it was, it is when a superstar-level player gets the benefit of certain 50/50 decisions, and even some no calls in extreme cases, simply because they’re as good as they are. And much like LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo, it seems Ja Morant is starting to get that treatment as well.

How about we get into the meat of things here already?

NBA official misses obvious call against Ja Morant in crunch time, despite staring right at the incident vs Cavaliers

We may be massive fans of Ja Morant here, but even we need to admit. Officials during this whole debacle simply should’ve done better.

In case you aren’t sure what we’re talking about here, take a look below.

Bad doesn’t begin to define it, right?

No matter how good a player Ja Morant is, this was a close game coming right down to the wire. And while Cleveland did go on to lose this one 110-106, if this decision rightly went their way, who knows?

It was only a 2 point game, with plenty of time left on the clock, after all.

