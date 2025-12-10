Jalen Brunson Explains Why He Isn’t Focusing on Reaching the NBA Finals

With 17 wins and just 7 losses so far in the East, New York Knicks fans might as well start celebrating a little early. Considering the strength of their roster this year, it wouldn’t be absurd to predict a repeat of last season’s performance, which essentially means a spot in the finals. But that’s for the fans to dream about. Knicks star Jalen Brunson isn’t focused on that at all.

Brunson, no doubt, is going through an incredible run of form, averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game. It simply makes sense that fans are hoping he can lead the team to win the Eastern Conference and make it to the finals.

But Brunson is very aware of the fickle nature of this sport and wants to take it day by day.

“To be honest, I haven’t looked ahead to anything,” he said on Prime’s Nightcap after being asked if the Knicks were feeling the pressure, especially since the top teams in the East are far from their best. After all, “It’s not even past Christmas yet,” as Brunson pointed out.

“I am not worried about anything in the future, not worried about anything that far down the line. Just focusing on one day at a time. It’s easy to have that mindset, to jump right back into the conference finals last year because obviously that’s where we want to be. But we can’t focus on that,” he added.

The two-time All-Star asserted that the team needed to focus on their journey and their path and try to be the best version of themselves on the court.

“Everything is kind of new for us now. We are implementing a new system… There’s no pressure. I work too hard to think about pressure and stuff like that. All my confidence comes from my hard work. We work hard as a group, and we are going to work hard every day,” he continued.

The New York Knicks hired a new head coach in Mike Brown, in July. It did come as a surprise since Tom Thibodeau coached them to the finals last season.

But Thibodeau’s rigid coaching style had been questioned, as he was seen as someone who relied too much on his starters, which meant he couldn’t get the best out of a very talented roster.

Although All-Star athletes like Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were reportedly against replacing Thibodeau, the decision to go with Brown has hardly affected their performance. Now, the best Knicks fans can do is show up for their team and enjoy the ride… maybe it will go all the way.