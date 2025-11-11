Jalen Brunson Hilariously Responds to Richard Jefferson Calling Him a ‘Nepo Baby’

Only a few years ago, when NBA players spoke to the public, it was at a post-game press conference or in front of their lockers. Most of what they would say would be carefully curated quotes but that seems to have changed with almost every major player now having a podcast of their own. While that may be exhausting to fans in the future, right now, there are more and more opportunities to share their views on basketball and life and everything in between.

Jalen Brunson is one star who is excellent in these settings, as his Roommates Show podcast with Josh Hart often yields hilarious tidbits. Remember, when they revealed that teammate Mikal Bridges never pays for his Chipotle?

Brunson appeared on the latest episode of The Richard Show, Richard Jefferson’s hilarious interview show that one YouTube commenter astutely likened to the “Between Two Ferns of basketball.”

Jefferson peppered Brunson with questions that ranged from awkward to inappropriate to revealing, but the best part may have been when he brought up his dad, Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson. “How does it feel to be a nepo baby?” Jefferson asked.

“It feels great. I’m very fortunate,” Brunson deadpanned. Jefferson then repeatedly used the term “Daddy” throughout the rest of the interview when referring to Brunson’s dad, with the 2024-25 Clutch Player of the Year pushing back at its usage each time as a running counter kept track of how many times it was said.

Being coached in the NBA by your dad can create some interesting situations. Brunson said, “I feel like every now and then we always make awkward eye contact, usually after I turn the ball over.” He described how he can usually see his dad out of his peripheral vision doing a facepalm.

Jalen and his dad have a unique bond

Rick Brunson played in the league for about a decade himself, and he joined Tom Thibodeau’s staff in 2022. Jalen joined him about a month later, leaving the Mavericks to sign with the team in free agency.

Jalen has spoken about the unique situation of playing for his dad before. Even before they shared the coach-player dynamic, they would talk every day, and Jalen said that it’s helped him out. There’s no denying that the partnership has been an effective one, as he’s blossomed into an All-NBA player since coming to New York.

The Knicks clearly saw the value of the bond that Rick and Jalen have, because they kept Rick on staff with Mike Brown even after Thibodeau was relieved of his duties this summer. So far, so good, as the Knicks are currently second in the East with a 6-3 record.