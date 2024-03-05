Jalen Brunson Stats vs Hawks: Exploring Knicks Star’s Record Against Trae Young and Co.

Feb 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) keeps the ball in bounds behind Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being around five inches shorter than the average NBA height, lefty scorer Jalen Brunson has proven to be an All-Star type of athlete. In his sixth season, he has helped make the New York Knicks a strong foe in the Eastern Conference. In their next game, Brunson and Co. will take on the Atlanta Hawks, who are playing without their leading scorer Trae Young. But how Brunson has fared against the Atlanta side?

In his 14 games against the Hawks, Brunson has put up 17.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 3 rebounds per game. He has shot an efficient 48.9% from the field and 45.9% from the three-point line, making 2 out of 4.3 attempts per game. Six of his 14 games have come when he has been with the New York Knicks.

As a Knicks guard, Brunson has collected 21.7 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 45% from the field. Meanwhile, as a Mavs guard, in 8 games, he had 14 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.1 rebounds while shooting an incredible 53.4% from the field. Points-wise, his career-high against the Hawks came during the current 2023-24 season.

In the first week of the season, during October, the Knicks PG lodged 31 points while nailing 8 out of 12 three-point attempts. In this game, he also had his most three-point makes against the Hawks in a 126:120 win.

Apart from that, in terms of his career-high in assists, he lodged nine assists during a 124:139 loss against the Hawks during the 2022-23 season. His best Mavs performance against the Hawks came in early January 2020 when the guard lodged 27 points and 8 assists, both his Mavs-high against the Eastern Conference squad.

For the upcoming tilt against the depleted Hawks, he is listed as “Questionable”. A bruised Brunson is currently battling with the Knicks, who are playing without Julius Randle.

Jalen Brunson has done a terrific job with the Knicks

For the season, the lefty guard is tallying 27.2 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.7% from the floor. He is nailing a career-high 2.6 three-pointers per game on 40.7% shooting. Brunson has scored 40 points or more twice this season.

His season-high 41 points and season-high 8 rebounds came in a 113:109 Knicks win over the Wizards around mid-January. His two next top-scoring performances came against the uptempo Indiana Pacers. On February 1, he put up 40 points on 15/30 shooting during a 109-105 Knicks win.

Meanwhile, on February 10, he had 39 points and 4 assists on 14/25 shooting during a 111-125 loss. The 27-year-old is currently dealing with a serious knee injury. His left knee contusion now hounds the Knicks as they are banged up with injuries to starters Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson. Despite these issues, MSG’s home squad is 36-25 but is barely hanging to the fourth seed in a tight fight EC, between the fourth to eight-seeded squads.