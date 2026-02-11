Jalen Duren and Moussa Diabate’s Profanity-Laced Altercation Leaked

Watching players throw punches at each other is never a great look for the NBA, but it undeniably grabs attention and instantly becomes the story of the night. That was exactly the case when tempers flared between players from the Detroit Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, turning an ordinary regular-season matchup into a headline-grabbing spectacle. It began with Jalen Duren and Moussa Diabate going at each other.

Now, this profanity-laced altercation is starting to be unpacked. As fans rewatch the footage and read lips, it is becoming increasingly clear what the two were saying to each other.

It all started when Diabate grabbed and hugged Duren during a rebound attempt. The Pistons big man did not like the play, and he let the Hornets center know about it. He told him to “not do that” and “try me” as the next play went on. This led to a hard foul from Diabate on Duren. In response to the play, here’s what the Pistons center said.

“You are a b*tch,” Duren said to Diabate.

The two butted heads viciously and stared each other down. Then, Duren proceeded to face palm Diabate and push him away. It was an insanely disrespectful act that incited the entire altercation, and the Hornets center did not take kindly to it.

What Jalen Durent Really Said To Diabate: Duren: “You a b*tch” Diabate: “What? I’m gonna k*ll you, motherf*cker!” Duren: “You want more?” Then, Miles Bridges intervened: “Ight, watch this! What’s up, n****?” Stewart tried to punch him, saying: “F*ck, I was drafted for?” pic.twitter.com/1UohjUCJ65 — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) February 10, 2026

That’s when Diabate tried to throw a punch at Duren and missed. As he continued to chase him while being held back by the whole bench and security, he said this: “I’m gonna k*ll you, motherf*cker!”

However, Duren was not afraid of the Hornets big man. “You want more?” he asked.

At this point in the altercation, Miles Bridges started to get into the mix. He initially shoved Duren away after he face-palmed Diabate. But he later came back for more after he heard the Pistons center ask for it.

“Aight, watch this,” Bridges told Duren before punching him. “What’s up, n****?”

Bridges landed a clean left hook to Duren’s chin. It didn’t look to affect the center too much, but it was the cleanest shot landed in the fight. This only escalated things further.

After seeing the punch, Isaiah Stewart came charging off the Pistons bench, ready to fight Bridges. He took one big swing but missed, then the Hornets forward tried to wrestle him to the ground. They were quickly separated, and all were ejected.

While walking to the locker room, Stewart said this for the cameras to hear: “Y’all expect me to stay on the bench? You know I’m built for this sh*t. F*ck, I was drafted to Detroit for?”

Isaiah Stewart after getting ejected: “You don’t expect me to sit on the bench. The f*ck I got drafted to DETROIT for.” pic.twitter.com/GQ5ePUIfVx — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) February 10, 2026

All in all, it was a wild altercation that ended with four players being ejected. The Pistons went on to win the game 110-104, improving to 39-13, the best record in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Hornets fell to 25-29 as they cling to a play-in spot.

It will be interesting to see the punishment handed down to Duren, Diabate, Bridges, and Stewart in the coming days. The NBA does not tolerate fighting, and all four are expected to receive multi-game suspensions. Even players like LaMelo Ball could face discipline simply for leaving the bench.