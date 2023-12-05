“He’s Such a Workhorse”: Savannah James Once Revealed Her Advice That Changed LeBron James’ Life For the Better

Hustle Netflix Weltpremiere in Los Angeles Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix s Hustle American professional basketball player LeBron James and wife/American interior designer Savannah James arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix s Hustle held at the Regency Village Theatre on June 1, 2022 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Regency Village Theatre, Westwood, Los Angeles, California California United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xImagexPressxAgencyx originalFilename: collin-losangel220602_npc54.jpg

Savannah James revealed how she helped LeBron James to have a more positive outlook on life. In 2018, she appeared on Driving Cleveland with Andrea Vecchio and talked about how she helped LBJ get better. She expressed that LeBron has helped her believe in doing anything you set your mind to. Then she went on about the biggest thing she has taught the hoops maestro, ‘be in the moment’. She wants the 4x MVP to be proud of himself and of what he has achieved.

Savannah James stated, “He’s such a workhorse and goes so hard for his profession, his businesses and his philanthropic efforts that sometimes he doesn’t sit back and say, you know what I did that and I am proud of myself. I have worked hard to do these things and be in this position, so go me.”

Therefore, Savannah James has helped the Lakers legend to appreciate himself more, something she believes he doesn’t do as much. Considering James’ drive to be the greatest of all time, he puts a lot of pressure on himself.

However, Savannah has helped him to relieve some pressure and also take cognizance of what he has achieved thus far. She has been with him in this incredible pursuit for more than two decades now.

LeBron James and Savannah have been together since high school

In 2002, when LBJ was 17 and Savannah James was 16, the two fell for each other. Already becoming a household name, the 2003 draftee attended St. Vincent St Mary’s School. Meanwhile, Savannah studied at the rival Buchtel High School in Akron. After King James gave his number, one day Savannah called him and the two started dating. They were also each other’s prom date and have kept the tradition of going on dates.

Their children are also becoming household names. The eldest Bronny James is soon going to make his college debut for USC, while Bryce plays for Sierra Canyon School. He has already gotten an offer from the Ohio State Buckeyes college program. Meanwhile, the youngest is their daughter Zhuri, who is 9 years old. The impact of his family has helped LBJ to keep playing at the highest level.

When he broke Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s All-Time scoring record, he gave full credit to Savannah. He declared, “She’s the real MVP. She’s actually the All-Time leading scorer.” His wife has also urged him to keep going in the NBA till sons Bronny and Bryce reach the grandest stage. Will the adoring father play with or against his children someday?