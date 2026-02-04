Jaylen Brown Gushes Over Anfernee Simons Post Trade

It was a busy day for general managers across the NBA, who worked to assemble pieces that fit their teams’ immediate or long-term interests. For the Chicago Bulls, it meant putting an end to their 2021-22 season experiment by shipping Nikola Vucevic to the Celtics. In return, they acquired Anfernee Simons, a player who, Jaylen Brown for one, will truly miss.

Brown has been the Celtics’ main man this season in Jayson Tatum’s absence, and has kept the Celtics in title conversations. They’re #3 in the East with a 23-18 record and Vucevic’s addition will surely help them as the most important stretch of the season approaches.

But Brown laments Simons’ departure. He joined Boston only earlier this season, and played a crucial role in the rotation, averaging around 14.2 points per game. So when the media asked Brown, after the Celtics’ win over the Mavericks earlier today, about Simons moving to Illinois, he only had positive things to say about him with a hint of sadness.

“Anfernee has all the respect in the world from me — it’s a business, but there’s a human aspect to it. And since he’s been here, he’s contributed to winning. He’s won us some games,” Brown said.

The 2024 Finals MVP described Simons as a “great person” and someone who fit seamlessly into the Celtics’ locker-room in his short stay in the franchise. “He could have had different thoughts and thought differently, and his energy could have been different.”

“Man, he was a great teammate and did everything he needed to do that we asked him and more and contributed to winning. So Anfernee has all the respect in the world from me, and I hope he gets everything he deserves,” Brown added.

Simons’ love-affair with Boston

The cruel business of NBA trades is something few can escape from. And when there’s a player who genuinely loves a city or a franchise, their exit becomes even more heartbreaking. That was the case with Simons, who simply adored Boston.

Upon joining Boston, he described its fanbase as “something different”. He noted how those at the TD Garden were always invested in the game, something he didn’t see in his former team, the Portland Trailblazers, or anywhere else.

“You’ve never experienced nothing like that nowhere else,” said Simons in the White Noise podcast, hosted by the Celtics’ Derrick White. he was talking about the whole stadium being full and electric ahead of the National Anthem before a game. “We playing here, like, every game is packed. And you’re gonna be able to feel the energy in the arena.”

It’s sad, but it’s a reality Simons, Brown, and the rest of the Celtics will have to accept. Chicago is a great place to play ball too. But it’s not Boston. For Simons, it never will be.