“Jayson Tatum is Going Crazy”: Paul George Has Celtics’ All-Star as His 2023 MVP Frontrunner

Jayson Tatum has been one of the most impressive young players in the league since his debut in 2017. The 6ft 8’ Celtics forward is improving season after season and is now in MVP contention just a season after leading his team to the Finals.

After winning the Larry Bird Award for the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and averaging around 27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal per game last season, the recently turned 25-year-old, has improved almost everything in his game this season.

This is why even the superstars from other teams recognize and appreciate the 4x All-Star’s greatness whenever they get the opportunity.

Paul George believes Jayson Tatum is the 2023 MVP

In his debut in the podcasting, Clippers forward, Paul George, talked about various players and talked about subjects of this year’s basketball and the NBA in general. And so, naturally, Jayson Tatum and MVP came up.

“What Tatum is doing is impressive, went to the Finals last year, he could have very well been satisfied with that. He’s gotten better, and his game has gotten better, and he’s confident with who he is as a player in this league now, and it’s showing. … he’s going crazy,” said Paul George on Podcast P.

Even after improving his defensive presence massively, the Celtics main man is currently averaging around 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists per game while leading his team to a 45-21 record (3rd best in the league), good for #2 in the East.

How do the Celtics fair for the 2023 championship?

Even after the Suns got Kevin Durant, Mavs got Kyrie Irving, the Bucks got better following the addition of Jae Crowder, and the Lakers got some terrific firepower in exchange for Russell Westbrook, Celtics remained the favorites in the odd maker’s books.

But it looks as though, they are about to get on their first losing streak after the latest overtime loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They are 1-4 in the last 5 games and have lost 3 in a row.

If Tatum’s knee situation is not better for another few games, it will affect the C’s winning momentum and maybe even their seeding to the Sixers who are just 2 games behind them.

