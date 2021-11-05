Basketball

“Jimmy Butler just pulled my name out of thin air”: Duncan Robinson clears the air about his Heat teammate hilariously calling him dumb in postgame presser

"Jimmy Butler just pulled my name out of thin air": Duncan Robinson clears the air about his Heat teammate hilariously calling him dumb in postgame presser
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"I just want to win the race, I'm not thinking about anything else": Max Verstappen insists Red Bull have not held any discussions related to team orders with himself and Sergio Perez
Next Article
"Like stealing points from Max" - Valtteri Bottas will take team orders from Mercedes to help Lewis Hamilton win the Mexican Grand Prix
NBA Latest Post
"Jimmy Butler just pulled my name out of thin air": Duncan Robinson clears the air about his Heat teammate hilariously calling him dumb in postgame presser
“Jimmy Butler just pulled my name out of thin air”: Duncan Robinson clears the air about his Heat teammate hilariously calling him dumb in postgame presser

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was found pulling his teammate Duncan Robinson’s leg calling him…