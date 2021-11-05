“Jimmy Butler just pulled my name out of thin air”: Duncan Robinson clears the air about his Heat teammate hilariously calling him dumb in postgame presser

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was found pulling his teammate Duncan Robinson’s leg calling him dumb and the sniper has responded.

Miami Heat is not just a good destination for NBA players because of its location. The team’s culture and environment are a big part of it. The team did well this off-season in adding a few good pieces like Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker, Markieff Morris, Dewayne Dedmon, and a few others.

They didn’t just add to their defense in an already solid offensive team. They added a high basketball IQ guard in Kyle Lowry who would help them to contend for the championship.

Also read: “It’s the Heat gang, Le Spoelstra Knows-tra, Le Spoelstra Knows-tra”: Rick Ross declares Miami Heat as the best team in the NBA led by Erik Spoelstra

And IQ is what the team’s leader Jimmy Butler is in need of. As he made clear a few days back that he has played with a lot of players with IQ and jokingly said that his teammate Duncan Robinson lacks it.

Obviously, he said it in more Jimmy Butler way and called him dumb.

Duncan Robinson responds to Jimmy Butler and says he has a great basketball IQ

Duncan Robinson, who has a podcast of his own that goes by “The Long Shot” on YouTube, talked about the subject in a jovial manner.

Robinson started: “First and foremost it doesn’t make me feel great.”

What a way to give it back to Jimmy. Obviously, someone calling you dumb shouldn’t make you feel good. Genius.

He continued,

“I’ve been hearing about this over the last several days, I think it’s partially tongue in cheek. Jimmy has this kind of way of speaking his mind in media sessions and for whatever reason, he felt so inclined to say some disparaging thing. To be honest I thought the question was going to involve me in some capacity and it didn’t. Like he just kind of pulled my name out of thin air which is something that him and I go back and forth on.”

Duncan then looked at the camera pretty seriously and said he thinks he has a great basketball IQ:

“I pride myself on having a pretty high basketball IQ he doesn’t clearly think that. That’s true quality, productive, teammate back and forth is all it is.”: Heat forward said.

Then the other host of the podcast had an IQ test game set up for Duncan to show Jimmy his teammate’s intelligence. Duncan seemed pretty confident in answering all those questions which seemed to be a test for a 15-year-old or maybe younger.

Also read: “Tyler Herro plays against backups, Luka Doncic and co carry a team every night”: Charles Barkley pithily puts down Heat youngster for claiming he’s on Ja Morant, Trae Young’s leve

It must be so much fun representing the Heat Nation these days as the team is having a good start to the season, having won 6 out of their 8 games. And till they are winning, we will all be seeing a happy and smiling Jimmy pulling his teammates’ legs in every interview.