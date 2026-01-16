Jimmy Butler Sides Up For Jonathan Kuminga Amid Trade Request

The Warriors beat the Knicks last night for their fourth win in five games. For the first time all year, they’re now four games over .500, and though they’re still in eighth in the West, they moved a game closer to the Suns, Lakers and Rockets, all of whom lost last night.

Jimmy Butler led the way with 32 points to help Golden State take advantage of Jalen Brunson’s absence, but after the game, he had to speak on the Warriors’ ongoing saga — no, not their playoff push, but the Jonathan Kuminga situation.

After a long, drawn-out process that looked at times like he’d end up elsewhere, Kuminga re-signed with the Warriors this offseason for two years and almost $47 million. Even at the time, that contract seemed designed to set up an eventual trade, and with Kuminga reportedly requesting one yesterday (the first day he was eligible), it looks like it’s only a matter of time until the deed is done.

Typically when a player requests a trade, they’re on the outs with their team, but all the players on the Warriors have had nothing but good things to say about Kuminga. Butler has been the most complimentary of all.

“We love JK, that’s not gonna change,” he said. “If it happens to not be here, we’ll still rock with JK. I speak for everybody … We love the guy.”

Kuminga earned a starting spot earlier this year, but just as he did late last season, he fell out of favor with Steve Kerr again, and since then, he’s been piling up DNPs. He’s only played in four games since the beginning of December, but his teammates have made it clear that he’s still working hard, and not doing anything to be a distraction.

Draymond Green also shared his feelings on Kuminga after last night’s win. “He’s dealing with it better than probably I would,” he laughed. “The way he’s dealt with this at 23 years old, I tip my hat to him, because he’s staying engaged, he’s in here working out every day, his attitude is the same every day,” the Warriors veteran noted.

It shouldn’t be long now until Kuminga finds a new home. Teams that are looking to get more athletic on the wing are potential fits, a group that includes the Kings, Mavs, Lakers, Bucks and Nets, among others.

Kuminga has shown flashes of promise during his 4.5 seasons in the league, and according to his teammates, he’s a great locker room guy. He really does seem like someone who just needs a fresh start somewhere new, with a coach who believes in him. We’ll see if he gets it in the coming weeks.