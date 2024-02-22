JJ Redick ‘Disses’ Patrick Beverley Over 2015 Playoffs During Doc Rivers Debate: “Cameras in the Arena Have Better Eyes Than You”

Patrick Beverley and JJ Redick have NBA fans holding popcorn as the beef between the two stews on the internet. Redick, who played for Doc Rivers during his NBA career recently slammed the coach and the Milwaukee Bucks for their lackluster performance since he took over. This led Patrick Beverley to call out Redick for hating on his former coach while also bringing in a 2015 playoff loss they sustained at the hands of Pat Bev and the Houston Rockets.

JJ Redick did not hold back when he decided to call out Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite Doc’s team being the third-best team in the East currently, Redick still went on to highlight the things he felt the coach should’ve looked more into.

On his podcast, Patrick Beverley addressed Redick’s rant toward Rivers and claimed that he should be more thankful given how Doc was the reason he was able to salvage his career. He even fired shots at Redick later by saying,

“If I’m being honest, should’ve started Jamal Crawford.”

Beverley’s comments on the 2015 playoff loss talked about the 3-1 lead the Los Angeles Clippers blew while facing the Houston Rockets. He felt that starting Jamal Crawford would be his go-to choice instead of Redick based on how they blew the lead. Redick went on X to give Beverley an insight into the numbers he posted during that series to bolster his argument.

“Luckily the cameras in the arena have better eyes than you. 289 halfcourt matchups 21-56 shooting by Harden as contesting defender 37.5% FG (42.9% eFG) 0.94 points per direct iso allowed on 37 isolations I guess that’s getting torched???”

JJ Redick chose to go with numbers and statistics to support his initial rant towards Doc Rivers and disprove Beverley’s claim on starting Jamal Crawford instead of him due to his poor performance guarding James Harden that series. But even Richard Jefferson was not entirely on board with Pat Bev’s take. Jefferson then did a quick recap of their ongoing beef that has garnered so much attention on social media and how everyone thinks they’re not all on the same side at the end of the day.

Is Redick right in calling out Doc Rivers?

JJ Redick’s bashing of Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks gained a lot of attention on the internet. While fans may not agree with everything Redick had to say, a majority of the listeners did seem to agree with the former Duke sharpshooter. Here are a few comments from viewers on Redick’s rant.

“JJ is saying what every other in sports media is afraid to say. The excuses Doc gets are ridiculous. One lone championship 16 years ago and then it’s been nothing but playoff failures.”

“You can tell jj been waiting for this moment to come on espn and expose doc. And i agree. Even Stephen a smith can’t defend his boi doc on this.”

“He actually spared Doc a lot there.”

Surprisingly, Redick wasn’t too happy with the amount of attention his rant had garnered in the past few days. While making an appearance on First Take, JJ Redick made an extremely sound argument on the NBA’s ecosystem.

Redick highlighted how he wanted to talk about the Pelicans and their new strategy of using Zion Williamson as the primary ball handler. But he knew that an informative video like that wouldn’t gain as much traction as his rant did, leading him to question what fans have come to prefer in terms of analysis of the things taking place in the league.

Redick did make a justifiable point since that is exactly what happened. But right now, the former league’s sniper has hands filled with Patrick Beverley, and the two going back and forth against one another. Stay tuned as we keep you updated on all things transpiring between the two.