“Joel Embiid Is Not a Vertical Lob Threat!”: Praising Sixers’ MVP’s ‘Inside Threat,’ JJ Redick ‘Hilariously’ Groups Him with Nikola Jokic

Recently, JJ Redick hosted Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey on his podcast The Old Man and the Three. During the episode, the two discussed a variety of topics, including the 76ers’ hopes for next season and their aspirations for the future. In the middle of discussing the topic, questions about the Sixers’ offense arose. This prompted Redick to talk about just how much of a threat Joel Embiid is in the paint.

The 2023 MVP is undoubtedly one of the best players in the game and is almost unstoppable in the interior. As a result, he has often been spoken about in the same breath as 2023 NBA Champion Nikola Jokic. Redick hailed ‘The Process’ as one of the top big men in the league alongside the Joker, before highlighting one of Embiid’s biggest weaknesses on the offensive end.

JJ Redick claims Joel Embiid is not a “vertical lob threat”, while also comparing him to Nikola Jokic

Joel Embiid is undeniably one of the best players in today’s NBA. One of the best big men out there, he has proven himself to be an incredible offensive weapon. This is especially true when it comes to his potential as an inside threat. Embiid is capable of doing it all once he is in the paint, whether it’s posting up, draining shots from mid-range, or finishing at the basket.

His efficiency on the inside has even led to JJ Redick comparing him to Nikola Jokic. While having Tyrese Maxey on his podcast, Redick spoke highly of Embiid and it was at this moment that he made the Jokic comparison. And to be fair to him, the likeness between the two players isn’t far-fetched. After all, besides Jokic, Jojo is the best center in the NBA.

Redick’s response prompted Maxey to crack a joke about just how much of a physical player Embiid is. Responding to the quib, Redick pointed out that the six-time All-Star struggles with one thing, and that is catching vertical lobs.

“Let’s be clear Joel [Embiid] is not a vertical lob threat…that’s not him!”

Jokes aside, Embiid is an exceptionally talented player, who has proven his worth time and time again. With the MVP in the bag, there will surely be only one thing on his mind from here on out, an NBA Championship. However, it’s quite true that the way Embiid has modeled his game, you might not see a lot of alley-oop dunks during the Sixers’ campaign next year.

NFL legend Deion Sanders is looking forward to seeing Embiid and Jokic face off this season

Given their incredible skill set and size, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are being constantly compared. Heading into the 2023-2024 season, these comparisons have only increased. Everyone is looking forward to seeing the two best big men in the game face off. In fact, NFL legend, and now the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders is very excited about the matchup as well.

Having hosted the 76ers in Boulder, Colorado, the veteran coach addressed Embiid and advised him about his future as an athlete. In particular, he spoke about how he wants to see the Process and the Joker face off.

It certainly will be one of the biggest matchups to watch out for this season. Both men have the capability to change the game by themselves, and to see these two juggernauts clash would be quite the spectacle.