JR Smith Claims Anthony Edwards’ Momentum Was ‘Killed’ By The Julius Randle Trade

Oct 14, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, with a new-look roster thanks to the offseason trades, began their 2024-2025 NBA season with a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. While the defeat is disappointing, what would worry the Wolves more is the underwhelming performance by their new power forward, Juluis Randle, who replaced Karl-Anthony Towns.

The game, and how it panned out, also left many doubting whether Randle would gel well with point guard Anthony Edwards, the engine of the side. Former NBA player JR Smith feels the Randle trade had a lot to do with the loss, and that Edwards could not play his usual and effective self pairing with the new teammate.

Edwards led the Minneapolis side to its deepest postseason run in many years, last season. Smith, a two-time NBA champion, said the team was on the right track at that point and they should not have sent Towns away to Miami. The momentum which Wolves gained has been killed, he added.

Bro, they literally just killed Ant momentum with that trade. — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 23, 2024

Smith explained how Randle’s game did not gel well with Ant-Man’s against the Lakers.

That’s obvious… just like spacing and needing the ball. No knock to Randle cause he’s really good but his game doesn’t fit with Ant and the dynamic of what got them going last season. I watch from a player perspective you watch as a fan. It’s a little confusing but it’s a… https://t.co/lf5cwzptNq — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 23, 2024

Just one game on, it is too early, and even harsh to comment on the compatibility of the two stars. That said, Randle’s returns from the game were also below par. He recorded just 16 points, and lacked the aggressive intent which was his hallmark at the New York Knicks. His rebounding and off-ball defense were also subpar. These were attributes the pundits had predicted would benefit the Wolves.

Head coach Chris Finch, however, has some positive takeaways from the opener too. His new power forward had a stellar display on the playmaking end. Randle recorded the most assists for the side, finding the open man regularly. The 6ft 9” player was also effective as an on-ball defender, helping contain LeBron James to a below par outing. James scored just 16 points with five rebounds and 4 assists in the match.

It is still early to call the trade a “flop”. Things are likely to get better since Finch has coached Randle previously at the New Orleans Pelicans. So the coach is aware of his abilities that can be banked upon.

Finch loved coaching Randle in their brief stint together

The Wolves needed a traditional power forward after the Karl-Anthony Towns-Rudy Gobert experiment failed. Randle was Finch’s first target. The strong bond they developed during their stint at the New Orleans Pelicans must have also been a factor leading to the decision to sign him on.

“Great pro. Loves being in the gym, comes in with a smile on his face every day. He’s hungry for feedback. Really pleasant,” Finch said earlier, lauding Randle, who had a breakout campaign at the Pelicans. The forward averaged 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game during the 2018-19 season.

Finch could possibly bring out the best in randle again. His immediate priority would be to help the 29-year-old find his rhythm, and synergize with the teammates. Once that happens, Randle could become the trump card that could lift the Wolves as a serious contender in the Western Conference.