Julius Randle’s Dislocated Shoulder Provides Definitive Answer On His Injury Status For Knicks-Warriors

The New York Knicks have been in exceptional form, having won all of their last three games, as per NBA.com. By defeating the Philadelphia 76ers, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Sacramento Kings, Jalen Brunson and co. are now within two games of the #3 spot in the Eastern Conference. With hopes to end the regular season as a top 3 seed, the Knicks need to clinch a win against the Golden State Warriors. However, for this, the availability of Julius Randle will be of the utmost importance.

The New York Knicks have had an injury-riddled season so far. Ahead of tonight’s clash against the Stephen Curry-led Warriors, the Knicks have added three crucial players to their injury report as per NBA.com. While OG Anunoby has been listed as “questionable”, the Knicks will be playing without Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle.

Julius Randle sustained a dislocated shoulder during the 27th January contest between the Knicks and the Heat. The star forward has been sidelined ever since, something he will be unable to change ahead of this massive game.

Despite the news of Randle being unavailable for tonight’s contest at the Chase Center, fans will be pleased to learn that the forward is making great progress and should return well in advance of the postseason. That said, his absence from the team during this period is likely to bring serious doubt around the franchise’s seeding by the end of the regular season.

Tom Thibodeau gave an injury update for Julius Randle

Initially, Julius Randle was only expected to miss a month of action. However, it’s been almost 7 weeks since his injury and he is yet to play. A couple of days ago, Tom Thibodeau spoke on the same, revealing the star’s injury status at the moment. The head coach of the New York Knicks brought good news, as he revealed that the 29-year-old was shooting and partaking in contact drills.

“He’s shooting, doing individual work, that’s all good. He can do 5-0; that sort of thing, light contact with the pads,” Thibodeau said, per Ian Begley of SNY. “It’s (about) him feeling better. You’ve got to continue to strengthen the shoulder and go from there.” (Per Sports Illustrated)

The three-time All-Star also spoke about feeling significantly better and progressing every single day. Not wanting to rush, Randle revealed that he had the bigger picture as a priority.

“I like how I feel today as far as getting better, feeling stronger, progressing to where I need to be, as far as getting on the court,” Randle said, per ESPN. “But I’m never somebody to say never. So, ultimately, I have to do what’s best for myself to have a long career, have longevity in this.” (Per Sports Illustrated)

Julius Randle was in the middle of a great season, averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, as per Basketball Reference. Given how much of a difference he makes, playing without their superstar will definitely hurt the Knicks, something that has reflected in their record without him (11-10 record, as per StatMuse).

Apart from the fact that they have already clinched a win against the Julius Randle-less Knicks and have no player added to their injury report, the Warriors will certainly enter the clash as the favorites to emerge victorious. However, as is typical of any Tom Thibodeau team, the Knicks will make it very difficult for Golden State to come away victorious.