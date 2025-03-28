“Just Pain From The Toe All The Way Up”: Dwyane Wade Admitted To Not Missing How Hurt His Body Felt As An NBA Player

Feb 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Former Marquette Golden Eagles player Dwyane Wade shoots during a timeout during the first half of the game against the Providence Friars at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

There are many perks to being a professional athlete, but it also takes a brutal toll on the body. Dwyane Wade, one of the most celebrated players in NBA history, knows this all too well. While he cherishes the memories of his Hall of Fame career, he’s glad that the constant physical pain that he had to deal with is over now.

Playing through pain and discomfort becomes second nature to elite athletes. Michael Jordan dropping 38 points against the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals wouldn’t have been as iconic as it is if he hadn’t been suffering from food poisoning. The legendary “Flu Game” is one of the greatest stories of grit and determination.

Wade, throughout his Hall of Fame career, dealt with several moments where he wasn’t feeling 100%. Despite that, he pushed his limits and performed for his team. During an interview with REVOLVE in October 2024, when he was asked, “What don’t you miss about being a professional basketball player?” All those memories came back to him.

He said, “They always say, ‘What do you miss?’ No one says, ‘What don’t you miss?’ I do not miss the way my body felt. It was days when I would get out of bed, just pain, from the toe all the way up to the mental.” The three-time NBA Champion said that there were days when he didn’t know how he mustered up the strength to play back-to-back games.

“You go through surgeries, you go through concussions, you go through a lot of physical and mental pain. So, I do not, do not, wanna ever feel that again,” he concluded.

Throughout his career, Wade battled numerous injuries and underwent multiple surgeries. One of the most significant was his 2002 shoulder surgery during his college years at Marquette, which threatened to derail his NBA dream. The Miami legend had another shoulder surgery in 2007. Then in the following years, he went through a couple of knee surgeries, which impacted his longevity.

The Hall of Famer, despite being one of the most accomplished athletes in the league, believes that his career would’ve been on another level if it weren’t for the surgeries. During a conversation with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, he was asked, “What’s D-Wade’s numbers?” if the injuries never happened.

He said, “You doing your GOAT conversation with me.” Dwyane Wade said that if one takes away the injuries, he could still be in the league. His claim didn’t come off as exaggerated because even though age would slow him down a bit, he still could’ve played a few more years after 2019.