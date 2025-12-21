“Just Wanted to Be on TV”: Paul Pierce Breaks Down the Mentality That Led Him to the NBA

Paul Pierce has never been known to lack confidence. He hasn’t just kept it to himself either, once going as far as claiming he had a better career than Dwyane Wade. But even Pierce knew that when he entered a high school dunk contest, he was in over his head.

Pierce grew up alongside a legendary class of high school players, including Kevin Garnett, Antawn Jamison, and Chauncey Billups, just to name a few. However, when Vince Carter stepped up against him in that dunk contest, Pierce knew he was cooked.

Pierce tried to pull off windmills and alley-oop dunks, but to no avail. Meanwhile, Carter, one of the best in the business, was putting on a show effortlessly.

“I was in there with Vince Carter, I can’t man,” Pierce said on the Out The Mud Podcast. “I just wanted to be on TV.”

Pierce was never known as a special dunker once he made it to the NBA. Still, that didn’t stop him from participating as a high schooler. He has always been a confident and resilient personality.

“That’s who I am, I don’t care who I’m playing against. In a no-win situation, I’m in,” Pierce said, before making a wild analogy. “You know what I’m saying? This is the thing: You walk into the club, and you see the baddest girl in there. You might not have a shot, but you’re going to shoot it… Because you might hit it from half court.”

Pierce was never afraid to express himself once he made it to the NBA, and he eventually became known as “The Truth.”

“That’s what I was on, because I was never afraid. I’m too cool to be embarrassed.”

Pierce ended up losing the dunk contest, but it didn’t rattle him. He was just happy to be there. He went on to attend the University of Kansas and was drafted 10th overall in the 1998 NBA Draft. From there, he put together a Hall of Fame career, highlighted by winning an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

It’s a good reminder that Pierce has never been afraid of a challenge. Even if he might sound foolish on TV at times, he has always been willing to put his skills and legacy on the line to prove himself.