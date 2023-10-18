“Kawhi Leonard Be Pushing Me a Lot”: Clippers’ Bones Hyland Credits 2x DPOY for Improved Defense Ahead of the 2023–24 Season

The Los Angeles Clippers are in no mood to take the 2023-24 season for granted. As evident from their pre-season form, the Clippers look serious about utilizing their All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the hardwood after they missed almost a season’s worth of games due to injuries. Both PG13 and Klaw are aiming high this upcoming season because they know it might be their last year together as a duo if they don’t perform. In the meantime, Kawhi Leonard has also been busy mentoring the young core of the team.

According to the Clippers’ new addition from the Denver Nuggets, Bones Hyland, Kawhi Leonard has been pushing him to become a better player during practice. Leonard’s pressing has also helped him improve his defensive skills. After the Clippers defeated the Nuggets yesterday in their preseason matchup, Hyland lauded the 2x Defensive Player of the Year during a post-game interview.

Bones Hyland credits Kawhi Leonard for his improved defensive abilities

Despite being absent for most of last season, Kawhi Leonard has always garnered praise for being a positive influence in the locker room. Leonard and PG’s veteran leadership is what the Clippers are looking for to build a balance within the team. It seems like the effort from the vets to get the younger players of the roster battle-ready is translating into results on the hardwood.

The pre-season is a rough way to preview any NBA team’s regular season campaign. So far, the Clippers have a 2-1 record in the pre-season games, recently having defeated the Denver Nuggets 116-103. Speaking of improvement the team’s chemistry and his personal development, here is what Clippers’ Bones Hyland had to say about Kawhi’s impact on the squad.

“Kawhi [Leonard] be pushing me a lot man. Every time he come guard me, I know I got a challenge. I try to push Kawhi, he’s trying to push me as well.”

Clippers beat reporter Tomer Azarly later uploaded the clip of Hyland’s post-game interaction with the media on X.

Hyland was drafted by the Denver Nuggets as the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The point guard joined the Clippers last season in a four-way trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic.

After playing a few games with Leonard, Hyland can now realize his defensive potential, thanks to the two-time NBA Champion’s experience and leadership. If the Clippers can combine this chemistry in the regular season, their postseason success can definitely be guaranteed.

Kawhi and George will be playing one of their most crucial seasons with the Clippers

This season might prove to be the one for Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The 32-year-old forward was selected the Defensive Player of the Year consecutively in 2015 and 2016, which is a testimony to his greatness as a two-way play. As a veteran leader of the team, Kawhi’s impact further translates into the other players on the roster.

Both Leonard and George can finally remove the tags of being ‘poster boys of load management’ this season. Their presence on the floor throughout the season is crucial for their future with the Clippers. Perhaps, seeing the new vigor and form of these two All-Stars, the Clippers fans can hope to see a brighter outcome this season.