Kendrick Perkins Questions Charles Barkley’s Intelligence for Accusing ESPN of Peddling LeBron James and Stephen Curry Narrative

Charles Barkley doesn’t mince his words and is known for speaking his mind. Now, his latest show of opinions has put him in the crosshairs of Kendrick Perkins. Sir Charles recently called out the “sister networks” for peddling LeBron James and Stephen Curry’s agenda, even when those teams are not doing well. It’s clear that Barkley was talking about ESPN and now Perkins has a rather stinging response for the NBA veteran.

Chuck said, “You know, our sister network…the idiots on the other network…keep talking about the Lakers and the Warriors like they got a chance.” Perkins was recently on the ‘Pat McAfee Show’ where he was asked for his response to Barkley’s comment.

Much like the Round Mound of Rebound himself, Perkins didn’t hold back either and went on to question his intelligence, especially when he takes a seat next to some seasoned veterans. Perkins said, “First things first…Charles Barkley is not the sharpest knife in the drawer. Everything that comes out of his mouth is not the gospel.”

Even though Perkins acknowledged that Barkley is an all-time great of the game, in the media business, he said Chuck often goes down the wrong path with his analysis. Perkins said that because LeBron and Steph are two of the biggest athletes in the game today, conversations about them are bound to happen. The 39-year-old believes that either one of them will make it into the playoffs.

Perkins said, “They’re both 4-5 games above .500, so they’re really good basketball teams. They just happen to be in the Western Conference, and the playoffs started right after the All-Star break in the Western Conference. So, we’re talking about these play-in games because it matters.”

Perkins said that it’s tough to imagine a postseason scenario without Steph and LeBron and once they’re gone from the league, there won’t be much to talk about as no one else has their level of star power in the game today.

Shaquille O’Neal has faith in the Lakers and the Warriors

Bleacher Report posted a clip from the last episode of ‘Inside the NBA’, where Sir Charles was going off on the Lakers and the Warriors. As the teams are sitting at #9 and #10 respectively, Barkley called it, “Imaginary things”, hinting that there’s no chance these teams are going to go up from here.

However, he received a quick rebuttal from Shaquille O’Neal, who believed that one of these teams could easily beat the #1 seed OKC in the first round.

Shaq said, “The Lakers or the Warriors could beat the Thunder in the first round.” The big fella then changed his “could” to “can” and after some more queries, he made it certain with “will beat the Thunder.” Now, we’ll have to wait and watch if Shaq’s prediction will be able to become a reality or not.