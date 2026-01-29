Kendrick Perkins Urges Jayson Tatum to Return This Season to a Wide-Open Eastern Conference

As great as the 2025-26 NBA season has been, it has missed the presence of key star players. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, for instance, is one of the most prominent stars in the league who has yet to suit up this season. The five-time All-NBA member continues to recover from a torn Achilles injury.

Typically, an injury of that magnitude would undoubtedly keep a player out the entire season. However, with the Eastern Conference being as up for the taking as it is, Kendrick Perkins implores Tatum to return to action.

We have rarely seen a player tear their Achilles and manage to return the very next season. Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton suffered the same injury during the postseason, just like Tatum, yet they both confirmed that they’ll remain on the sidelines this season.

Tatum, on the other hand, has been quite vocal about his drive to return this season. But that song has taken a slight change in tune as of late. NBA insider Chris Haynes recently revealed why.

The last thing Celtics fans want to hear is that Tatum is officially done for the rest of the season. Fortunately, for them Tatum and the team haven’t come to a final decision just yet.

Sources: Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum (Achilles recovery) is re-evaluating his situation and is now considering sitting out the entire 2025-26 season. Final decision has yet to be determined. pic.twitter.com/Z8CcVjFSIr — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 29, 2026

The Celtics have already surprised the entire NBA by owning the third-best record in the East. Jaylen Brown has already risen to the occasion and shown that he is capable of playing at another level. Adding Tatum’s skillset to that mix even if he is only at 70%, would be a major bonus for Boston.

Consequently, former NBA champion and Celtics legend Kendrick Perkins is advocating for Tatum to the fold before the end of the season.

“You damn right he should [return],” Perkins declared on ESPN’s First Take. “If he’s cleared by the doctors, you’re damn right. You put Tatum back in the mix, even if he becomes the 1B to Jaylen Brown being the 1A, they are still the best duo in the Eastern Conference.”

Kendrick Perkins if Jayson Tatum should return this season: “You damn right he should. If hes cleared by the doctors you’re damn right…. You put Tatum back in the mix even if he becomes the 1B to Jaylen Brown being the 1A, They are still the best duo in the Eastern Conference… pic.twitter.com/58Nu1L2v8h — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) January 29, 2026

Brown has been able to hold down the fort in Tatum’s absence, but it surely wouldn’t hurt to get some reinforcements. The addition of Tatum will also help players like Derrick White and Payton Pritchard get easier scoring opportunities courtesy of the opponents being too busy guarding him.

No team in the East has yet to separate itself as the sure-fire favorite to win the conference. If the opportunity is there for the Celtics to make another NBA Finals appearance, it would be foolish to pass it up. Of course, this is all dependent on whether Tatum receives clearance to play. If he does, at least Perkins is on his side.