“Kevin Durant Must Stop Joining Contenders!”: Charles Barkley Makes Hypocritical Statement About Slim Reaper After Trade to Suns

In the NBA, there are currently three categories by which we can sort the players. The first is the current players, like Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, etc. Second are the players who retired recently but are still very much in touch with the game, like JJ Redick, Dwyane Wade, and more. The third is the old heads. Basically, players who retired a while ago but still talk a whole lot about the current game, which includes Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and more.

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are two talking heads who show up on our timelines a lot, thanks to the stage given to them by TNT. Both of them are known to make bold statements about the current players.

Chuck’s favorite topic of discussion, ever since the Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship, has been Kevin Durant. Over the course of the last few months, he’s talked a lot about Slim Reaper.

Charles Barkley claimed Kevin Durant should stop joining contenders

In June 2022, Charles Barkley made an interesting statement about KD. He claimed that KD can never get the respect from the ‘old heads’ as long as he doesn’t go out and win championships as the ‘bus driver’.

He even added to the same a few weeks ago when he was on All the Smoke.

“For old guys like myself, he’s going to have to win a championship on his own before we give him the respect he thinks he deserves. It’s not just me saying this. LeBron (James) said he had to win a championship without (Dwyane) Wade. Kobe (Bryant) said he had to win a championship without Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal). Players see it differently than media or fans.”

He went as far as to say that Durant should stop joining contenders and win a championship on his own. Those are big words coming from a man who demanded trades twice and failed to win championships with two different stacked teams.

However, now that Durant has joined Chuck’s former team, the Phoenix Suns, Barkley feels otherwise.

Charles Barkley delivers a hypocritical statement about KD after trade to Suns

While Kevin Durant was on the Nets, Chuck believed KD needed to win a ring on his own. However, once he joined forces with Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton in Pheonix, Chuck’s soft spot for the city kicked in. During the All-Star Weekend, Chuck said,

Charles Barkley says Kevin Durant can be a bus driver after Suns trade: “There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on him. He should lead that team. If they win it, older guys like myself will give him the credit… He’s sensitive about it but he don’t get to change the narrative.” pic.twitter.com/oDYfpzulhm — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 16, 2023

That’s quite a flip-flop by the round mound of rebound. I guess his loyalty to the Valley takes priority over what the ‘old heads’ believe.

