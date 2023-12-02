“Kevin Durant Was Never the Next Anybody”: Nuggets HC Michael Malone Praises Suns Star Upon Joining All-Time Top-10 Scoring List

Kevin Durant’s 30-point double-double in the Phoenix Suns’ recent matchup against the Denver Nuggets was not enough to get his team over the hump. However, it was enough to put him 10th on the list of all-time leading scorers in league history. Durant passed Philadelphia 76ers legend Moses Malone to secure the 10th spot with a whopping 27,410 points.

Michael Malone, the Nuggets’ head coach, was asked about Durant and his amazing feat in the buildup to the game. The 52-year-old has been an NBA coach since 2001 and has worked with the likes of LeBron James as the Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach from 2005 to 2010. Malone talked about the time he first realized Kevin Durant was going to be a special player, as seen in a clip posted by Suns beat writer Duane Rankin.

“What a unique talent. When I was in Cleveland, with LeBron years ago when Kevin Durant was a rookie for Seattle. I just remember seeing him as a rookie and all of us looking like, ‘Wow, this kid has a chance to be special,’” he told reporters.

”You look at the size, the length, the skill, the shooting, and just the ability to get his own shot and raise up and shoot over you whenever he wants,” Malone added.

The Nuggets HC further claimed that, unlike LeBron James, KD never wanted to be the next big thing. “He hasn’t tried to be anybody other than Kevin Durant. There’s a lot to be said for that. When young players come in the league, everybody wants to say he’s the next… And Kevin Durant was never the next anybody. He was the first Kevin Durant, and you have to respect that about him,” Malone said.

The Nuggets head coach effectively meant that while most young prodigies tend to have shades of some greats from the past, KD was a special, unique player on his very own accord. Some fans might see a subtle shade at LeBron here, considering the veteran coach’s rift with the King this past summer, especially because LBJ famously tried to emulate his idol Michael Jordan on the court with his famous powder toss and #23 jersey.

Kevin Durant was well aware that he had made history

KD might have been determined to get his side the victory over the defending Champions. However, he was well aware of the huge individual record he was chasing as well.

When asked whether he knew he had passed Malone via a first-half shot, he simply responded with a ‘yep.’ What’s more, as one would expect, KD was not at all impressed with how things went in the second half. While he himself has had a decent season thus far, the Suns have not managed to consistently churn out wins.

While the entire team struggled to make buckets against Jokic and co., Durant seemed especially disappointed with his own inability to convert shots. The Suns have now lost two games on the trot and have started the season with an 11-8 record. They will be facing the Memphis Grizzlies next, in the hope of returning to winning ways.