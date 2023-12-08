Shaquille O’Neal Splurges $1 Million on Custom Rolls Royce For Rapper Luke Gawne, Drops Latest Rap Song

LA Lakers legend and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal recently dropped a rap song Chaos, for which he co-signed rapper Luke Gawne. As unlikely as the statement sounds, one of Shaq’s array of talents includes music. The recent initiative seems to have gone hand in hand with his warm, philanthropic nature.

After releasing the song, recently on 8th December, Shaq ended up gifting a Rolls Royce worth a whopping $1,000,000 to his co-signed musician. According to an Instagram post from Rap, O’Neal, in typical style, handed the keys to the utterly luxurious vehicle to Gawne, who could not believe his eyes.

“Shaq man, it’s the craziest day of my life. Shaq just gave me a f**ing Rolls. Gddamn man. God bless you Shaq,” he said, in obvious thanks to the giant DJing basketball legend. O’Neal had a hilarious response, claiming that he now had no vehicle for himself to drive home.

“It’s yours my boy. Now I gotta take an Uber,” Shaq claimed, walking off the screen. Luke Gawne was obviously not done expressing his gratefulness to O’Neal and commented on the Instagram post himself.

“Shaq the GOAT. Changed my life forever. We dropped song of the year no,” he wrote, using the opportunity to promote the song as well.

O’Neal’s incredible gesture proves that he does not stop being kind no matter where he goes. He obviously ended up paying the rapper for his work on the song as well, and the million-dollar Rolls Royce was merely an expression of his appreciation of his work. Both the musicians seem delighted with how Chaos turned out to be, as their comments suggest.

Shaquille O’Neal proclaimed himself to be the best rapping athlete of all time

Shaq appears to take his multifaceted personality to every field he tries to make a splash. While O’Neal’s philanthropic nature is well-known, so is his confidence and belief in himself.

Those aspects have logically translated to his music career as well and resulted in him claiming that he was the best athlete rapper of all time, according to GQ. This was in response to Damian ‘Dame Dolla’ Lillard’s similar claims.

“It’s all competition for me, so when I hear people say that they are a better athlete-rapper than Shaq, I gotta step up,” Shaq had said.

Rapper Rick Ross had even gifted O’Neal an MMG pendent after collaborating with him on multiple songs, as a token of appreciation. Hence, while Shaq has always been known for his kindness, he might have taken a leaf out of Ross’s book, as far as the $1,000,000 Rolls Royce is concerned.