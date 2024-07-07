mobile app bar

Klay Thompson’s Move to Mavericks Will ‘Take Some Adjusting’ to for Suns’ Devin Booker

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

After 13 long years and 4 NBA championships later, Klay Thompson has finally left the Bay Area to join the Dallas Mavericks. The Golden State Warriors formally announced the Thompson trade involving six teams, making this the first six-team trade in NBA history. As former players and legends react to Klay’s decision, this is what Devin Booker had to say.

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker spoke on Thompson’s move to the Mavericks during the US Men’s National Team’s practice. And this is what D-Book had to say.

“It think it’s gonna take some adjusting. He’s one of those guys that you can’t imagine out of the jersey that he was drafted in. It’s a new opportunity for him. I’m sure he’s gonna take full advantage of it. So, looking forward to matching up against him in a different jersey. And he’s somebody that I’ve spoken highly about for a very long time.”

It came as a shock to not just fans but players as well, seeing Klay Thompson leave the franchise that not only drafted him but also had won four rings with. A long decade full of memories, it was a difficult sight for Booker to witness as well.

D-Book emphasized that it would take a while for him to get adjusted to seeing Klay in any other jersey other than the Warriors. But despite this unprecedented move, Booker was happy and confident for Thompson.

While players switching teams isn’t that big of a deal in the NBA, the trade that sent Klay to Dallas is one that’s never been seen before. He was part of a historic 6 team deal which also saw Josh Green go to the Charlotte Hornets.

Here is a breakdown of the six teams that were involved in the trade that sent Klay to the Mavericks.

Given that he will be playing for a new team allows him to start with a fresh, clean slate. The Suns All-Star was confident that Thompson would take full advantage of having new teammates to play with.

Devin Booker and Klay Thompson have faced each other on numerous occasions, given that they were in the same conference. The two have not only gone up against one another during the regular season but have also locked horns in the playoffs as well.

And despite being inter-conference rivals, Devin Booker had nothing but respect for the four-time NBA champion and veteran guard. His response indicated that Booker was still ecstatic to go up against Klay but in a different jersey.  Let’s see if this one-half of the Splash Brothers duo can shine with new teammates alongside him.

