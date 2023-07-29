“Know When to Sacrifice!”: Weeks After Chris Paul ‘Starter Debate’, Stephen Curry Voices Opinion About Warriors’ Dilemma

The horrific events from the 2022 summer camp made Jordan Poole’s future with the Golden State Warriors uncertain. As expected, the front office decided to trade away the youngster, and a few more assets in exchange for Chris Paul. Adding a player of the caliber of CP3 is a huge deal. However, fans were surprised by the move, especially wondering how the team’s starting lineup would look. From his introductory conference, the Point God made it pretty clear that he wouldn’t want to come off the bench. With the 2022 NBA Champions yet to find a solution, Stephen Curry recently gave his input on the ‘starter debate’.

The Golden State Warriors are a team that loves playing a small-ball lineup. Over the past few years, we have often seen the 6-foot-6 Draymond Green play at the Center position. However, with the addition of Chris Paul, Steve Kerr’s boys will become extremely undersized with a backcourt pairing of Curry and CP3. Even when Jordan Poole was on the roster, the young talent would thrive in the sixth-man role. Unfortunately, the 18-year veteran revealed that he was not interested in being benched.

Stephen Curry reveals there are 7 players who could start for the Warriors

The front office and the coaching staff of the Bay Area franchise haven’t disclosed any information regarding the team’s starting lineup for the upcoming season. Stephen Curry, who recently made an appearance on The Ringer’s Real Ones podcast, did give his valuable opinions on the matter. According to the two-time Most Valuable Player, there could be no ego clashes among teammates. When needed, certain players would have to make sacrifices for the greater good.

“You have to bring your egos, bring your full identity of who you are at the table. But you also have to know when to sacrifice for the betterment of the group,” Steph said.

Also with the acquisition of Dario Saric, the team has brought in yet another capable starter. Now, as per Steph, the team has a total of seven guys who could start and finish the games. But, for obvious reasons, two of them will have to watch the game from the bench,

“What it (the roster) looks like shouldn’t matter, right? We know that there’s, you could argue, 7 guys that they should start. 7 guys that can argue they should finish games. Do the math. There’s gonna be two people, outside of the equation.”

Finally, Chef Curry disclosed the attributes of Paul that will benefit the Warriors. Apart from his solid work, running the pick-and-roll, Paul is also able to provide a change of speed while making everyone around him better.

Steph is excited to play alongside Chris Paul

The two, who have been long-time rivals, shared a mentor-mentee relationship since Steph was drafted in 2009. After leaving an emotional message for Jordan Poole, Curry expressed his excitement to play alongside Chris Paul.

We never know Curry and Paul could be a successful starting backcourt dynamic duo for the San Francisco side. Even if they aren’t, the team will certainly benefit from both the generational Point Guards being on the same roster.