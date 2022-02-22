“New York fans really started ’F*ck Trae Young’ chants at Cordae’s concert?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Knicks supporters continue to grill the Hawks star for his stellar performance in the 2021 Playoffs

The crowd at Webster Hall erupted with ‘F*ck Trae Young’ chants at rapper Cordae’s concert in New York.

It’s been more than 9 months that Trae Young single-handedly uprooted the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. The shifty guard put up a staggering 29.2/2.8/9.2 in the series and led the Hawks to knock out Julius Randle’s Knicks from the postseason. Defeating Tom Thibodeau’s boys in 5 games, Young had a rather chirpy series with the New York, thriving on the role as a villain.

To date, any New York supporter still gets PTSD of a 22-year-old undersized boy knocking their team out of the playoffs. And how do they decide to cope with it? By screaming “f*ck Trae Young” chant whenever possible.

Recently, at a Cordae concert at Webster Hall, the crowd went on to chant “f*ck Trae Young” yet again.

Here, have a look at the clip.

Crowd chanting “Fuck Trae Young” at Cordae’s concert in NYC, man I love my city 😭 pic.twitter.com/yUQB5qGU8P — Nate (@nycnate_) February 21, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to Knicks fans chanting “F*ck Trae Young” at Cordae’s concert

As soon as this clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Knicks fans going back to their apartments after chanting “fuck Trae Young” when he wasn’t even playing pic.twitter.com/O3DFfxSAsx https://t.co/WEgUrthHz9 — َ (@zak_yyz) February 22, 2022

This how Trae Young be pulling up to New York City pic.twitter.com/2Avaq6d4DI — Noah Terranova (The Coach Titan) (@TerranovaNoah) February 22, 2022

trae owns your city lmao pic.twitter.com/pBUxiOHQdl — Jahmyr Gibbs Burner (@MasonDollar2) February 21, 2022

This is how you know Trae is on his way to being one of the best ever. Dude lives rent free in the entire city of New York’s head https://t.co/MAojb8ZloD — T (@toondaye) February 22, 2022

It seems as if the 2-time All-Star feeds of the crowd’s hate. In the 2 games he’s played against the Knicks this season, Young has averaged a staggering 31.0 points, 6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.